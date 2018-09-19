'Thursday Night Football' odds: Jets vs. Browns picks by expert who's 4-1 on Cleveland games

The Browns have a golden chance to end their 19-game winless streak when the Jets visit for "Thursday Night Football" this week. Facing rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who has thrown three interceptions, Cleveland is favored for only the second time since December 2015. Sportsbooks list the Browns as three-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 39.5, down a half-point from the opener. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Before you make any Browns vs. Jets picks, you have to see what Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney knows Cleveland (0-1-1) could easily be 2-0 after botching games against Pittsburgh and New Orleans. The Browns waived kicker Zane Gonzalez, who missed two field goals and two extra points in the loss to the Saints and had an overtime field-goal try blocked in Week 1 versus the Steelers. Cleveland boasts a promising defense that forced six Pittsburgh turnovers, then limited a Drew Brees-led offense to a paltry 275 yards.

But just because the Browns seem due to break out doesn't mean they'll cover a full field goal against the 1-1 Jets.

New York ranks sixth in scoring defense (18.5) and fifth in yards allowed (298). Darnold has shown plenty of promise, hitting 66.1 percent of his throws while averaging a robust 8.6 yards per attempt. And he has inspired his teammates by taking full accountability for his rookie mistakes.

The Jets have owned this series too, covering each of the past five meetings. And the Browns will be without wide receiver Josh Gordon after trading him to the Patriots.

