Thursday Night Football odds: Jets vs. Browns picks from proven expert who's 4-1 on Cleveland games

The New York Jets play their third game in 11 days when they visit the winless Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Led by rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and a feisty defense, New York demolished the Lions to open the season, then fell at home to the Dolphins in a sloppy 20-12 loss on Sunday. The 1-1 Jets suit up as three-point underdogs to Cleveland, which enters on a 19-game winless streak but arguably could be 2-0 this season if not for placekicker issues. This is just the second time in three years the Browns have been favored. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has moved from 40 to 41. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Before you lock in any Jets vs. Browns picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say.

A renowned national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls, Tierney is unusually qualified to make this pick because he has his finger on the pulse of the confounding Browns. In his past five spread picks involving Cleveland, Tierney is 4-1, an 80 percent cash rate. Anyone who follows him is way, way up.

Now Tierney has dialed in on Jets vs. Browns, dissecting every single matchup and betting angle, and locked in a strong against-the-spread pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Tierney knows the Browns wasted no time cutting kicker Zane Gonzalez and signing rookie Greg Joseph after they lost by three at New Orleans on Sunday. In that 21-18 loss, Gonzalez missed two field goals and two extra points. Cleveland also rid itself of another distraction, trading Josh Gordon to the Patriots for a draft pick. Now, the Browns seem poised to move forward and finally start racking up some wins.

The defense is stout, having just held the Saints to 275 total yards in the Superdome. And with Tyrod Taylor managing the offense and throwing to Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and David Njoku, Cleveland has more than enough talent to hold serve at home. Landry has been limited in practice all week with a knee injury, but is expected to play. Callaway had 81 yards and a touchdown against the Saints.

But just because the Browns seem due to break out doesn't mean they'll cover a full field goal against the 1-1 Jets.

Tierney also knows New York ranks sixth in scoring defense (18.5) and fifth in yards allowed (298). Darnold has shown plenty of promise, hitting 66.1 percent of his throws while averaging a robust 8.6 yards per attempt. And he has inspired his teammates by taking full accountability for his rookie mistakes.

The Jets have owned this series too, covering each of the past five meetings. And even though he may have been a distraction, the Browns won't have Gordon to attract defensive attention.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning over, but his much stronger play is against the spread. He says there's a single x-factor that trumps everything else when handicapping this game.

Who wins Jets vs. Browns? And what critical x-factor determines the point-spread winner? Visit SportsLine now to see Tierney's strong pick, plus see what critical x-factor decides the point-spread winner, all from the renowned sportswriter who is 4-1 on Browns picks.