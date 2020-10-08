The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a roll, and Tom Brady is still playing at a high level as the team heads to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 3-1, but the Bucs have won three straight, while Chicago lost its first game in Week 4. Brady threw touchdowns to five different receivers in a 38-31 home victory against the Chargers, while the Bears lost a 19-11 defensive battle on the road against the Colts.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET in Chicago. William Hill lists Tampa Bay as a 3.5-point favorite in its latest Bears vs. Buccaneers odds after the line climbed as high as 5.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. Before you consider making any Buccaneers vs. Bears picks of your own, check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White's picks are coveted by fans everywhere, and the stats guru has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. From 2015 through 2019, White went 233-174-18 in the SuperContest, nailing more than 57 percent of his picks and cashing twice.

In addition, White is dialed in to the tendencies of these two teams, going an amazing 50-24 on spread picks involving Chicago or Tampa Bay, including a 20-9 mark on the Bucs. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is way up.

Now, White has looked at Buccaneers vs. Bears from every possible angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Bears vs. Buccaneers:

Bears vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -3.5

Bears vs. Buccaneers over-under: 44.5

Bears vs. Buccaneers money line: Tampa Bay -190, Chicago +170

TB: WR Scotty Miller's 15 catches are more than the 13 he had in all of 2019.

CHI: WR Allen Robinson has 17 catches for 224 yards and two TDs over the past two games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Bucs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games, and while Brady gets the headlines, the defense is a critical part of the team's success. The Bucs boasted the top run defense in 2019 and rank second this year (64.3 yards per game), with Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston clogging the front. Linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White have combined for 72 tackles.

The Buccaneers are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four games after scoring more than 30 points in their previous game, and Brady (1,122 yards, 11 TDs) has the weapons to run it up. Slot receiver Scotty Miller has 15 catches for 250 yards to give Mike Evans another complement in the absence of Chris Godwin (hamstring). Evans has 17 catches for 230 yards and has scored five times, while running back Ronald Jones has contributed 12 catches and has 310 total yards.

Why the Bears can cover

The Bucs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games, and while Brady gets the headlines, the defense is a critical part of the team's success. The Bucs had the top run defense in 2019 and rank second this year (64.3 yards per game), with Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston clogging the front. Linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White have combined for 72 tackles, and David has an interception and each has recovered a fumble.



The Buccaneers are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four after scoring more than 30 points in their previous game, and Brady (1,122 yards, 11 TDs) has the weapons to run it up. Slot receiver Scotty Miller has 15 catches for 250 yards to give Mike Evans another good complement in the absence of Chris Godwin (hamstring). Evans has 17 catches for 230 yards and has scored five times, while running back Ronald Jones has contributed 12 catches and has 310 total yards.

How to make Bears vs. Buccaneers picks

White has analyzed this matchup, and while he's leaning under on the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Bears vs. Buccaneers spread you should be all over Thursday night, all from the expert who's 20-9 on Tampa Bay picks.