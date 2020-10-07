Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding high heading into Soldier Field for Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Brady threw five touchdown passes as the Bucs (3-1) won their third straight game in Week 4, beating the Chargers in a 38-31 shootout. The Bears (3-1) have turned to Nick Foles, who threw for 249 yards in Chicago's 19-11 loss to the Colts. Both teams boast strong defenses that rank in the top 10 in both total yards and points allowed.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET in Chicago. William Hill lists Tampa Bay as a 4.5-point favorite in its latest Bears vs. Buccaneers odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 44. Before you consider making any Buccaneers vs. Bears picks of your own, check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

Bears vs. Buccaneers spread: Tampa Bay -4.5

Bears vs. Buccaneers over-under: 44

Bears vs. Buccaneers money line: Tampa Bay -220, Chicago +190

TB: WR Scotty Miller's 15 catches are more than the 13 he had in all of 2019.

CHI: WR Allen Robinson has 17 catches for 224 yards and two TDs over the past two games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is 4-0 against the spread in its last four as a road favorite, and Brady has been efficient since a rocky start in his debut against the Saints. The 43-year-old, in his 21st NFL season, has thrown for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns and has weapons everywhere. Receiver Mike Evans scored for the fifth straight game last Sunday and was one of five receivers to catch a touchdown pass. Scotty Miller (team-high 250 yards) also has become a key target.

The Bucs are 3-1-2 against the spread in their last six overall, and Brady also can count on the tight ends, including longtime favorite Rob Gronkowski (nine catches for 88 yards) and Cameron Brate, who also scored in Sunday's game. The Bucs' defense allows just 312 yards per game (fourth in the NFL), and Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul each have three sacks.

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago is 11-4-1 against the spread in its last 16 games as a home underdog and Foles is expected to bring stability to an offense that was unpredictable under Mitchell Trubisky. The former Super Bowl MVP has thrown for 437 yards and four TDs in the last two games and completed nearly 62 percent of his passes in Week 4. Wideout Allen Robinson is ninth in the league in receiving yards with 331, and running back David Montgomery has 312 total yards.

The Bears are 16-12 against the spread in conference games under coach Matt Nagy, and the defense is the heart of the team. The unit ranks eighth in the league in yards allowed (245.3 per game), allows an average of 20.3 points and has eight sacks and four takeaways. Linebackers Roquan Smith (team-high 33 tackles) and Khalil Mack (1.5 sacks) are playmakers, while cornerback Kyle Fuller could be licking his chops to face Brady, who has thrown four pick-sixes in his past six games.

