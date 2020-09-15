Joe Burrow's NFL debut did not go as planned, but the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner gave the Cincinnati Bengals hope for the future. The 23-year-old quarterback, who led LSU to the national championship last season, looks to notch his first victory as a pro when the Bengals visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Burrow completed 5-of-7 passes over the first three possessions of Cincinnati's 2020 NFL season-opening 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, all of which ended with punts, before running for a 23-yard touchdown on the team's next series.

Burrow wasn't able to find the end zone again, however, and the Bengals suffered their 22nd loss in 25 games. The Browns didn't fare any better in their season-opener, suffering a 38-6 defeat at Baltimore in Kevin Stefanski's head-coaching debut. Cleveland is a six-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Bengals odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 43.5. Before locking in any Bengals vs. Browns picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Bengals vs. Browns from every angle and released a confident against the spread pick. Here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Bengals vs. Browns:

Bengals vs. Browns spread: Cleveland -6

Bengals vs. Browns over-under: 43.5 points

Bengals vs. Browns money line: Cleveland -255, Cincinnati +215

CLE: Browns are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine Thursday games

CIN: Bengals are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 meetings with the Browns

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland posted four of its six victories last season at FirstEnergy Stadium, winning four in a row before falling to the Ravens in its home finale. The last of the wins came in Week 14, when the Browns posted a 27-19 win over the Bengals. The Browns are hoping their ground game continues to excel after a solid performance in the season-opener.

Kareem Hunt (72 yards) and Nick Chubb (60) helped Cleveland to a 138-107 advantage in rushing yards against Baltimore on Sunday. It marked just the third time since the start of the 2019 campaign that the Ravens were out-gained on the ground, with two of those instances coming against the Browns. On Thursday Night Football, Cleveland will face a defense that was among the worst in the league versus the run in Week 1, as it allowed the Chargers to amass 155 rushing yards.

Why the Bengals can cover

Burrow completed nearly 64 percent of his pass attempts, going 23-of-36 for 193 yards with one interception. He also gained 46 yards on eight rushes in his first taste of the NFL after being selected with the first overall pick in this year's draft.

Burrow was impressive on a drive late in the fourth quarter that nearly resulted in points, but his touchdown pass to A.J. Green was nullified by a pass interference call on the receiver before Randy Bullock's 31-yard field-goal attempt with two seconds remaining went wide right.

Green finished with five catches for 51 yards in his first game since Dec. 12, 2018. The seven-time Pro Bowler missed the remainder of that season with a toe injury and all of 2019 due to torn ligaments in his ankle. The 32-year-old Green recorded over 1,000 yards in six of his first seven campaigns, missing the mark by 36 in 2016 despite appearing in only 10 contests.

How to make Bengals vs. Browns picks

