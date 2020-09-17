The Cleveland Browns won three straight meetings with the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals before losing the season-finale in 2019. They scored an average of 29.3 points in the victories while allowing 19 per contest. The Browns look to get back to their winning ways against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium in the first game of Week 2.

The Browns' overall losing streak reached four games on Sunday, as they were trounced 38-6 at Baltimore. Cincinnati fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-13, in quarterback Joe Burrow's first game since being selected with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland is a six-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Bengals odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 43.5. Before locking in any Bengals vs. Browns picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018.

Tierney entered the 2020 season with a 282-222 record at SportsLine (2016-19) on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players, and hit all six of his Week 1 picks. He's also had a sharp eye for the tendencies of the Browns and Bengals, posting a combined 16-3 record on against the spread picks for or against Cleveland and Cincinnati. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Bengals vs. Browns from every angle and released a confident against the spread pick. You can visit SportsLine now to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Bengals vs. Browns:

Bengals vs. Browns spread: Cleveland -6

Bengals vs. Browns over-under: 43.5 points

Bengals vs. Browns money line: Cleveland -255, Cincinnati +215

CLE: Browns are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine Thursday games

CIN: Bengals are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 meetings with the Browns

Why the Browns can cover

Jarvis Landry was Cleveland's leading receiver in the Week 1 loss to the Ravens and had five catches for 61 yards. The 27-year-old from LSU recorded 1,174 receiving yards for the third time in his career last season after falling short of 1,000 the previous two years by a total of 37 yards. He's dealing with a hip injury, but is expected to play on Thursday Night Football.

Odell Beckham Jr. could wind up being targeted even more against the Bengals if Landry is limited. Quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted to utilize Beckham often in the season-opener, throwing his way 10 times, but the star wideout hauled in only three passes for 22 yards. Beckham has produced versus Cincinnati in his career, recording at least 80 yards and a TD catch in two of three meetings.

Why the Bengals can cover

Burrow made good use of his weapons in his first NFL contest, as eight different players hauled in a pass, with half finishing with at least four receptions. Wide receiver A.J. Green led the way with five for 51 yards in his first game since Week 13 of the 2018 season. The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver has a touchdown catch in three of his last four meetings with the Browns.

Green also has excelled when in the spotlight, as he has at least two TD receptions in two of his last three prime-time contests. Despite missing all of last season with torn ankle ligaments, he has the fourth-most receiving yards (8,958) in the NFL since 2011.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah had four catches for 45 yards last Sunday, a total he eclipsed only twice in 16 games last year.

How to make Bengals vs. Browns picks

Tierney is leaning Under, but he's also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the Browns vs. Bengals spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Browns vs. Bengals on Thursday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bengals vs. Browns spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's brought in over $3,700 to $100 players, and find out.