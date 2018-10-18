Thursday Night Football odds, line: Broncos vs. Cardinals picks and predictions from advanced model on 61-41 roll

Two teams in desperate need of a victory clash on Thursday Night Football when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both franchise quarterbacks are still adjusting to their new surroundings and gaining confidence with each passing week, which should make this contest very competitive. The Broncos vs. Cardinals odds have been on the move all week too. The Cardinals opened as 1.5-point favorites before the line swung four points the other way to Broncos -2.5. Now, betting on Arizona has pushed the spread back one point to Broncos -1.5. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at 39.5 and is now 42.5. Before you make any Broncos vs. Cardinals picks, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. It went 176-80 last season and went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season.

It went 13-2 straight up in Week 6, including calling the Steelers' outright upset of the Bengals and the Patriots knocking off the previously unbeaten Chiefs.

Now, the model has simulated the Broncos vs. Cardinals 10,000 times.

The model knows rookie running back Phillip Lindsay has been lighting up the league. Having usurped Royce Freeman's No. 1 spot in the backfield, Lindsay has been gouging defenses to the tune of 5.7 yards per carry. In addition to his 346 yards and one rushing TD, he's become a security blanket for quarterback Case Keenum when he's feeling the heat of blitzing linemen. In fact, Lindsay has snagged 14 receptions for 113 yards and one score. He had six last week alone.

Freeman is having a solid year as well, leading the team with three touchdowns on 272 yards. Denver is 10th in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 124.2.

Just because the Broncos can run the ball efficiently doesn't mean they'll cover on Thursday Night Football.

Arizona's defense has held three of its last four opponents to 20 points or fewer. And in a 28-18 victory over the division-rival 49ers two weeks ago, the Cardinals sacked quarterback CJ Beathard four times and forced five turnovers, including a fumble return for a touchdown.

And even in last week's loss to Minnesota, rookie quarterback Josh Rosen threw for a career-high 240 yards and wide receiver Christian Kirk led the team in receiving for the third time in four games. Rosen's 7.74 yards per completion was also a career-high. For the season, Arizona is 3-2 against the spread, whereas Denver has struggled at 1-4, with its lone win coming last week at home against the Rams.

