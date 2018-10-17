'Thursday Night Football' odds, line: Broncos vs. Cardinals picks and predictions from model on 61-41 roll

The Arizona Cardinals host the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 7. Both teams are coming off tough Sunday losses. Arizona hung tough with Minnesota for a half until the Vikings were able to pull away, while Denver clamped down on the Rams' offense after the first quarter before falling 23-20. The Broncos opened as 1.5-point underdogs, but are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cardinals vs. Broncos odds. The over-under, which opened at 39.5, is now 41.5. Before you make any Cardinals vs. Broncos picks for "Thursday Night Football" this week, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 13-2 straight up in Week 6, including calling the Steelers' outright upset of the Bengals and the Patriots knocking off the previously unbeaten Chiefs. The model is now on an impressive 61-41 run on all of its top-rated picks, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the Broncos vs. Cardinals 10,000 times to produce a strong against-the-spread pick that hits well over 50 percent of time time. This pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model has factored in the Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay is off to a dynamite start, racking up 346 yards on a bountiful 5.7 yards per carry. He has scored twice -- one touchdown rushing and receiving -- and has 14 receptions for 113 yards. More importantly, Lindsay has been extremely sure-handed, having yet to fumble.

It has been a mixed bag for Case Keenum at the start of his Broncos tenure, but he does have trusty receivers to rely on in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Thomas is tops on the Broncos with three scores and Sanders is among the league leaders in receiving yardage at 501.

Just because the Broncos can run the ball efficiently doesn't mean they'll cover on "Thursday Night Football."

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen, in his rookie year, has developed an immediate rapport with wideout Christian Kirk. The Texas A&M rookie leads the Cardinals in receiving yards with 311 and has illustrated big-play potential with 12.4 yards per catch and a 75-yard touchdown reception. The venerable Larry Fitzgerald is Arizona's top receiver with 35 snags.

Arizona's defense has also excelled. The Cardinals are in the top half of the NFL in points allowed (23.2 per game) and passing yards allowed (243.2).

Who wins Broncos vs. Cardinals? And which side covers well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the incredible computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors.