Sam Darnold and the New York Jets need jolts of confidence, and they will look for it when they host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Darnold threw three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, in a 36-7 loss to the Colts on Sunday, and the 0-3 Jets could be fighting to save coach Adam Gase's job. Denver also is seeking its first win, and the loss of quarterback Drew Lock to a shoulder injury in Week 2 has set the team back. Both defenses have been among the league's worst, so Darnold and Denver starter Brett Rypien could make plays.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The game is a pick'em in the latest Broncos vs. Jets odds at William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 40. Before locking in any Jets vs. Broncos picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018.

Tierney entered the 2020 season with a 282-222 record at SportsLine (2016-19) on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players, and is 11-7 in his past 18 NFL against-the-spread picks. He has a sharp eye for the tendencies of the Jets, entering this matchup on a 10-6 run on against the spread picks for or against New York. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Broncos vs. Jets from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick. You can visit SportsLine now to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines from William Hill and trends for Jets vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Jets spread: PK

Broncos vs. Jets over-under: 40

Broncos vs. Jets money line: Denver -110, New York -110

DEN: Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy has at least four catches in all three games.

NYJ: WR Braxton Berrios has more catches (10) and yards (123) in the past two games than all of last year.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games after scoring fewer than 15 points in its previous game, and the Jets allow 31.3 per contest. Tight end Noah Fant and rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy led the way last Sunday with five catches apiece as the quarterbacks spread the ball around. Royce Freeman also can make plays out of the backfield, while running back Melvin Gordon had at least 70 yards in the first two games before facing the Bucs' elite run defense.



The Broncos are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games in October, and the defense should control a New York offense that is last in the league in total offense (263.7 yards per game), passing offense (175.3) and scoring (12.3). Shelby Harris has two sacks, while Bradley Chubb is finding his footing after surgery to repair a torn ACL. Chubb had 12 sacks as a rookie in 2018 before injuring his knee last year. Tackle Mike Purcell clogs the middle for the eighth-ranked run defense.

Why the Jets can cover

Darnold has proven he has the talent to be successful, but he has struggled in New York. The good news is he faces a Broncos team that is 2-6 against the spread in its past eight games as a favorite and has a pass defense that ranks 29th in the league (277.7 yards per game). Braxton Berrios has become Darnold's favorite target in an injury-ravaged receiving corps, catching 10 passes for 123 yards the past two games.

Darnold should find open receivers against a defense that has just four sacks and one interception. Denver is 1-5 against the spread in its last six games following a double-digit home loss and the Jets are 4-5 against the number at home since Gase took over. New York's defense is led by safety Marcus Maye, the team's top tackler with 25 and has two sacks and three passes defended. Cornerback Pierre Desir has an interception, while safety Bradley McDougald has a fumble recovery.

How to make Broncos vs. Jets picks

Tierney is leaning over on the total, and he's also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Jets vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Broncos spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's brought in over $3,700 to $100 players and is 10-6 on Jets picks, and find out.