Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season arrives in earnest with a matchup between teams in the NFC playoff picture on Thursday Night Football. The Arizona Cardinals, currently tied for the NFC West lead at 6-3 overall, visit the Seattle Seahawks in a crucial divisional battle. Arizona picked up a wild, come-from-behind win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, though the Cardinals must now travel on a short week. Seattle has dropped two games in a row, including a 23-16 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -3

Cardinals vs. Seahawks over-under: 58 points

Cardinals vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -170, Cardinals +150

AZ: Cardinals are 4-2 against the spread in NFC games

SEA: Over has hit in six of nine Seahawks games

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals were able to secure a win in the first matchup between these teams, and it wasn't a fluke. Arizona is an effective team on both sides of the ball, headlined by an elite offense. The Cardinals lead the NFL in total offense, averaging 425.4 yards per game, and are also No. 1 in the league in rushing.

Arizona averages 168.9 yards per game on the ground, setting the pace in the league with 5.3 yards per carry and 15 rushing touchdowns. All told, the Cardinals average 29.6 points per game, and the connection between quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the more potent in the entire league.

Defensively, Arizona has a tougher matchup against Seattle, but the Cardinals are a top-10 team in scoring defense (23.3 points allowed per game), yards per pass attempt allowed (6.9), rushing touchdowns allowed (five) and third-down conversion rate allowed (38.9 percent).

Why the Seahawks can cover

Though star linebacker Bobby Wagner leads a defense that ranks near the top of the NFL with 15 takeaways, Seattle's strength is clearly on the other side of the ball. The Seahawks lead the NFL in scoring, putting up 32.2 points per game, and Seattle ranks third in both total offense (405.9 yards per game) and passing offense (289.4 yards per game). While some of that is buoyed by an effective running game that averages 4.9 yards per attempt, most Seattle's gains come via the arm of Russell Wilson.

The veteran quarterback leads the NFL with 28 touchdown passes and ranks near the top of the league at 8.4 yards per attempt and a 69.8 completion percentage. With elite weapons in wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf on the outside, the Seahawks are very difficult to stop, and the Cardinals could have their hands full on Thursday Night Football.

