Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals look to build off a dramatic victory in their last game when they visit Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals and Seahawks both enter with 6-3 records, tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the division lead. While Arizona picked up a win last week, Seattle is struggling after back-to-back losses on the road. Both teams are 5-4 against the spread this season.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Seattle as a three-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points expected to be scored, is 57 in the latest Cardinals vs. Seahawks odds. Before making any Seahawks vs. Cardinals picks or NFL predictions, check out what SportsLine's resident Arizona expert, Zack Cimini, has to say.

Cimini is a highly respected Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. He also has an uncanny feel for the tendencies of the Cardinals, going 10-3 in his last 13 spread picks for or against Arizona. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is way up.

Now, Cimini has looked at Cardinals vs. Seahawks from every possible angle. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Seahawks vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Seahawks spread: Seahawks -3

Cardinals vs. Seahawks over-under: 57 points

Cardinals vs. Seahawks money line: Seahawks -170, Cardinals +150

AZ: Cardinals are 4-2 against the spread in NFC games

SEA: Over has hit in six of nine Seahawks games

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals are known for their high-flying offense, as quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins provide fireworks on a weekly basis. However, Arizona's defense is also effective, and they will need to be stingy against a top-tier Seahawks offense.

The Cardinals are a top ten team in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up just 23.3 points per game, and Arizona is No. 8 in the league in allowing only 6.9 yards per pass attempt. While Seattle is prolific, the Seahawks have had offensive issues this year with the fifth-most interceptions in the league (10) and bottom-tier marks in protecting the quarterback (30 sacks allowed) and converting third downs (39.0 percent).

Why the Seahawks can cover

Despite last Sunday's performance, Wilson leads the NFL with 28 touchdown passes and Seattle is first in the league in scoring offense at 32.2 points per game. The 31-year-old has had just four games with no TD tosses since the start of the 2018 season, the last two coming against the Rams. Wilson has thrown scoring passes to 10 different players this year, with wideout DK Metcalf hauling in a team-high eight.

The 22-year-old Metcalf, who has seven touchdown catches as a rookie in 2019, is tied for fourth in the league in that category this season and ranks second with 816 receiving yards.

Metcalf, who has scored in six of Seattle's nine games, owns the fourth-best average of 90.7 yards per contest. He's been a major part of a unit that is third in the NFL in both passing (289.4 yards) and total offense (405.9).

