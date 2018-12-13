Thursday Night Football odds, line: Chargers vs. Chiefs picks and top predictions from expert who's 11-1 on K.C. games

Elite offensive teams clash on Thursday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs (11-2) host the Los Angeles Chargers (10-3) in a game that could decide the AFC West. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs average an NFL-high 36.2 points per game, while the Chargers rank fifth at 28.2. Their first matchup, in the season-opener, generated 66 points in a 38-28 Kansas City win. Sportsbooks list K.C. as a 3.5-point favorite for the rematch, which has major implications on the NFL playoff picture. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 53.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, down a field goal from the opener. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Chargers picks and predictions for Thursday Night Football, see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.

The longtime former head of Station Casinos sportsbooks, Roberts can spot a bad point spread a mile away. And he has an eerie feel for the Chiefs too. In his past 12 spread picks for or against K.C., Roberts has been right 11 times, including all five times this season. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has pounced on what he calls a mistake in the Chargers vs. Chiefs spread for "Thursday Night Football." He has locked in a strong against-the-spread pick and is sharing it over at SportsLine.

Roberts knows that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (43 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) has been brilliant all year, and last Sunday he joined Dan Marino (1984) and Kurt Warner (1999) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to reach 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a single season over his first two years in the league. Mahomes picked apart the Chargers in Week 1, throwing for 256 yards and four scores without a pick.

Even without running back Kareem Hunt, the Chiefs haven't slowed down. Backup Spencer Ware is doubtful with hamstring and shoulder injuries, but Damien Williams scored twice in last week's overtime win against the Ravens. Kansas City has beaten the Chargers nine straight times, covering the past four meetings.

But just because the Chiefs have dominated the series doesn't mean they'll cover the Thursday Night Football spread against the streaking Chargers, who have won nine of 10.

While the Chiefs lead the NFL with 6.9 yards per play, the Chargers rank second at 6.6 and sport a much tougher defense. L.A. ranks sixth in points allowed (20.8 per game) and eighth in total defense (331.8 yards per game).

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is enjoying his finest year, completing a career-high 69.4 percent of his throws with 29 touchdown passes against six interceptions. The Chargers have covered four straight road games and already have won at two notoriously difficult places to play: Seattle and Pittsburgh.

Even if running backs Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck) sit out for the Chargers, the team can turn to Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome. Jackson had eight rushes for 63 yards and a score against the Steelers, while Newsome holds the record for total touchdowns at Western Carolina.

We can tell you Roberts is leaning over, but his much stronger play is against the spread. He has identified a hidden x-factor that he says causes one side of the spread to hit hard. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own picks.

Who wins Chargers vs. Chiefs? And what hidden x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Thursday, all from the Vegas legend on an astonishing 11-1 run picking Chiefs games, and find out.