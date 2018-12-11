'Thursday Night Football' odds, line: Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from expert who's 11-1 on K.C. games

The Kansas City Chiefs go for their 10th straight win over the Los Angeles Chargers when the AFC powers collide on "Thursday Night Football" to open Week 15 of the NFL schedule. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City handled L.A. 38-28 in the season-opener, setting the stage for the Chiefs' electric start. Now the Chiefs (11-2) and Chargers (10-3) are battling not only for AFC West supremacy, but also home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Bookmakers list K.C. as a 3.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 53 in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Chargers picks and "Thursday Night Football" predictions, see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.

The longtime former head of Station Casinos sportsbooks, Roberts can spot a bad point spread a mile away. And he has an eerie feel for the Chiefs too. In his past 12 spread picks for or against K.C., Roberts has been right 11 times, including all five times this season. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has pounced on what he calls a mistake in the Chargers vs. Chiefs spread for "Thursday Night Football." He has locked in a strong against-the-spread pick and is sharing it over at SportsLine.

Roberts knows that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has picked apart every defense he has faced, throwing 43 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in a likely MVP season. In Week 1, Mahomes victimized the Chargers for four touchdown passes and no turnovers in a double-digit win. Even without running back Kareem Hunt the past two weeks, K.C. has averaged 33.5 points and won both games. The Chiefs have covered four straight meetings with L.A. and seven of the past nine.

But just because the Chiefs have dominated the series doesn't mean they'll cover a field-goal spread against the streaking Chargers, who have won nine of 10.

While the Chiefs lead the NFL with 6.9 yards per play, the Chargers rank second at 6.6 and sport a much tougher defense. L.A. ranks sixth in points allowed (20.8 per game) and eighth in total defense (331.8 yards per game).

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is enjoying his finest year, completing a career-high 69.4 percent of his throws with 29 touchdown passes against six interceptions. The Chargers have covered four straight road games and already have won at two notoriously difficult places to play: Seattle and Pittsburgh.

Even if running backs Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck) sit out for the Chargers, the team can turn to Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome. Jackson had eight rushes for 63 yards and a score against the Steelers, while Newsome holds the record for total touchdowns at Western Carolina.

We can tell you Roberts is leaning over, but his much stronger play is against the spread. He has identified a hidden x-factor that he says causes one side of the spread to hit hard. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your own picks.

Who wins Chargers vs. Chiefs? And what hidden x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Thursday, all from the Vegas legend on an astonishing 11-1 run picking Chiefs games, and find out.