The focus of the NFL world turns to the AFC South when the Indianapolis Colts (5-3) visit the Tennessee Titans (6-2) on Thursday Night Football to get the Week 10 NFL schedule underway. Both teams are on a short week, with the Colts coming off a 14-point home loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. Tennessee will try to build on a 24-17 home win over the Chicago Bears. A win would give the Titans a two-game edge in the AFC South standings, while Indianapolis can even the teams' records and claim the divisional tiebreaker for the time being with a win.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Nashville. William Hill Sportsbook lists Tennessee as a 1.5-point home favorite. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds. Before making any Titans vs. Colts picks, check out what SportsLine's resident Indianapolis expert, R.J White, has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White enters Week 10 on a sizzling 31-21 run. It's no surprise, as White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

White has a particularly keen eye for the Colts. In fact, he is an impressive 28-15 in his last 43 picks for or against the Colts. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is way up.

Now, White has looked at Colts vs. Titans from every possible angle. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Titans vs. Colts

Colts vs. Titans spread: Titans -1.5

Colts vs. Titans over-under: 48.5 points

Colts vs. Titans money line: Titans -130, Colts +110

INDY: Colts are 4-4 against the spread in 2020

TEN: Over has hit in five of eight Titans games this season

Why the Colts can cover

Indianapolis leads the NFL in total defense, allowing just 290.0 yards per game, and the Colts are stout against both the run and the pass. In fact, the Colts rank in the top three in pass defense (206.4 yards allowed per game) and run defense (83.6 yards allowed per game), with plenty of firepower to slow down a potent Titans offense.

Tennessee ranks near the bottom of the NFL in total defense, giving up more than 390 yards per game, and Tennessee is historically inept on third down. Tennessee ranks last in the NFL in third down defense by a wide margin, allowing opponents to convert 55.4 percent of the time.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee has been strong offensively this season and, even against a very stout Colts defense, the Titans have paths to success. Balance is at the heart of everything for the Titans, with Tennessee ranking in the top 10 of the NFL by averaging more than 380 total yards per game.

Running back Derrick Henry leads one of the best rushing attacks in the league, with the Titans averaging 147.6 rushing yards per contest.

Overall, the Titans are a top-eight team in scoring (29.0 points per game) and can beat opponents in many different ways. Defensively, Tennessee isn't as reliable, but the Colts haven't been strong offensively this season. The Colts rank in the bottom five in touchdown passes (10) and, without a consistent running game for Indianapolis, the Titans could tee off on Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers.

How to make Colts vs. Titans picks

White has analyzed this matchup, and while he's leaning under on the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Titans vs. Colts on Thursday Night Football?