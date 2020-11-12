The AFC South could be decided on Thursday Night Football, with the Tennessee Titans hosting the Indianapolis Colts. Ryan Tannehill and the Titans own a one-game lead in the division after a 24-17 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 9. Philip Rivers and the Colts are right on their heels, however, with a 5-3 record so far in 2020. The Titans are 3-5 against the spread this season, while the Colts have covered half of their eight games.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Nashville. William Hill Sportsbook lists the game as a pick'em after the line opened at Titans -1.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Colts vs. Titans odds.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White enters Week 10 on a sizzling 31-21 run. It's no surprise, as White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

White has a particularly keen eye for the Colts. In fact, he is an impressive 28-15 in his last 43 picks for or against the Colts. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is way up.

Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Titans vs. Colts

Colts vs. Titans spread: PK

Colts vs. Titans over-under: 48.5 points

Colts vs. Titans money line: Titans -105, Colts -115

INDY: Colts are 4-4 against the spread in 2020

TEN: Over has hit in five of eight Titans games this season

Why the Colts can cover

The Titans rank in the NFL's bottom tier in total defense, giving up 394.1 yards per game, and much of that damage is allowed through the air. Opponents are averaging 275 passing yards per game against the Titans, and Tennessee has allowed 19 passing touchdowns, a mark that places them third-worst in the league.

The Colts are effective at protecting quarterback Philip Rivers. In fact, Indianapolis has allowed the fewest sacks (eight) in the NFL this season, and Rivers leads the league in avoiding sacks on a per-snap basis, with opponents bringing him down on only 2.49 percent of drop-backs in 2020.

Why the Titans can cover

Offensively, the Titans are balanced and potent, with top-10 marks in total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense, passer rating and third down conversion rate. As such, Tennessee is known for its effectiveness on that side of the ball, but the Titans also have defensive strengths in this matchup.

Linebacker Jayon Brown ranks in the top 15 of the NFL with 65 tackles and the Colts are one of the worst rushing teams in the league. Indianapolis is a bottom-10 team in rushing yardage, averaging just 102.4 yards per game, and second-worst in yards per carry (3.7).

Through the air, Philip Rivers is reasonably efficient, but the Colts have the fifth-fewest passing touchdowns (10) in the NFL, and Titans defensive back Malcolm Butler ranks in the top five of the league with 10 passes defended.

