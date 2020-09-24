Quarterback Gardner Mishew and the Jacksonville Jaguars will try to build more swagger when they host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. Minshew and a group of rookies have helped the unheralded Jags get off to a 1-1 start, including an upset of the Colts in Week 1 and a 33-30 loss Sunday to the Titans on a field goal in the final two minutes. The Dolphins are 0-2, with losses to division foes New England and Buffalo, and fans are clamoring for rookie Tua Tagovailoa to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are three-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds at William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 48. Before locking in any Jaguars vs. Dolphins picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Mike Tierney, has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018.

Tierney entered the 2020 season with a 282-222 record at SportsLine (2016-19) on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players, is 10-3 in his past 13 NFL against-the-spread picks and hit all six of his Week 1 picks. He also has had a sharp eye for the tendencies of both the Dolphins and Jaguars, posting a stunning 19-7 record on against the spread picks for or against Miami and Jacksonville. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Jaguars vs. Dolphins from every angle and released a confident against the spread pick. You can visit SportsLine now to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines from William Hill and trends for Dolphins vs. Jaguars:

Dolphins vs. Jaguars spread: Jacksonville -3

Dolphins vs. Jaguars over-under: 48.5

Dolphins vs. Jaguars money line: Miami +140, Jacksonville -160

MIA: WR DeVante Parker topped 70 yards receiving in six of the last seven games of 2019.

JAX: Scored touchdowns on six of seven trips to the red zone this season.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville is 5-2 against the spread in its last eight games after allowing more than 350 total yards in its previous game, and the defense will have a much easier time with the Dolphins. The Titans barely topped that number with 354, and the Jags held the Derrick Henry-led rushing attack to 123 yards (3.6 per carry). Miami is averaging 93 yards rushing per game and 3.8 per carry, so the defense should be able to focus on stopping the pass.

The Jags, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five overall, get pressure from Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, while linebacker Myles Jack makes plays in the middle. Chaisson and Jack each have sacks for Jacksonville, and the Miami line could yield more.

Minshew runs an offense that can put up points and has three TD passes in each of the two games. Rookies James Robinson at running back and receiver Laviska Shenault combined for 192 yards Sunday.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight after putting up more than 350 total yards in the previous game, and the veteran Fitzpatrick threw for 328 and two touchdowns against Buffalo. The Dolphins have struggled to run the ball, but there are capable backs in Jordan Howard, Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida. Gaskin and Breida have combined for 145 yards on 28 carries, while Gaskin, a 2019 seventh-round pick, also has 10 catches for 62 yards.

The Dolphins have covered the spread in four of their past five against AFC teams, and the team has solid options for whomever is throwing the ball. Tight end Mike Gesicki has team highs of 11 catches and 160 yards, while Parker and Isaiah Ford each have a combined 18 catches for 189.

How to make Dolphins vs. Jaguars picks

Tierney is leaning under on the total, and he's also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Jaguars vs. Dolphins on Thursday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Dolphins vs. Jaguars spread you should jump on, all from the NFL expert who's brought in over $3,700 to $100 players, and find out.