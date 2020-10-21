The New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles are struggling, but the winner of their Thursday Night Football matchup will be in contention in the NFC East. The Giants (1-5) come in off their first victory, 20-19 against Washington. On the other sideline, the Eagles (1-4-1) battled the Ravens in a 30-28 loss in Week 6, and their offense also has been floundering, ranking 26th in the league.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds from William Hill, and the over-under is 44.

Eagles vs. Giants spread: Philadelphia -4.5

Eagles vs. Giants over-under: 44

Eagles vs. Giants money line: New York +195, Philadelphia -230

Giants: RB Devonta Freeman has rushed for at least 60 yards in the past two games.

Eagles: WR Travis Fulgham has been targeted at least 10 times in two straight games.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia is 20-18 against the spread at home since Doug Pederson took over as coach in 2016, and the Eagles held their own against the Ravens. They outgained Baltimore 363-355, and Philly's defense ranks 16th in the league in total yards (355.2 per game) and 12th in passing yards (229.7).

Brandon Graham is fourth in the league with five sacks after posting two against the Ravens, while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked 17 times.

The Eagles are 39-37 against the spread under Pederson, and quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown for at least 225 yards in four of Philadelphia's six games. He's had an up-and-down year overall, but he took care of the ball against Baltimore after throwing nine interceptions in the first five games, and he has a new favorite target in wide receiver Travis Fulgham. A 2019 sixth-round pick of the Lions, Fulgham has 18 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns since joining the active roster before the Week 4 game.

Why the Giants can cover

New York is 3-0 against the spread on the road this season, and the defense has been keeping games competitive. New York ranks 12th in the league in total defense (343 yards per game) and eighth against the run (106.5). Linebacker Blake Martinez is second in the league with 64 tackles and has two sacks and a fumble recovery. Leonard Williams and Kyler Fackrell both have three sacks for a team that has 15 total, and Wentz has been hauled down 25 times.

The Giants are 13-3 as road underdogs since 2018, and the offense has shown flashes of life under quarterback Daniel Jones, who is completing more than 61 percent of his passes for 1,223 yards. Tight end Evan Engram can keep the QB out of trouble, and he has caught 20 passes for 177 yards. Darius Slayton, who is nursing a foot injury but expected to play, is the top target with 406 yards and three scores, while running back Devonta Freeman has 216 total yards over the past three weeks.

