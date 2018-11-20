Thursday Night Football odds, line: Falcons vs. Saints picks, predictions from expert who's 16-5 on New Orleans games

The high-powered New Orleans Saints go for their 10th straight win when they host the division-rival Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET Thanksgiving Day kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans (9-1) has averaged 48 points the past three weeks as quarterback Drew Brees, 39, continues to defy his age. Atlanta (4-6) has lost consecutive games to Cleveland and Dallas, crippling the Falcons' chance at a third straight playoff run, but they'll be playing for plenty of pride against an opponent they know well. Sportsbooks list New Orleans as a 13-point favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 60 in the latest Falcons vs. Saints odds. Before you make any Falcons vs. Saints picks, you need to see what Larry Hartstein has to say.

The Eagles won't get any gifts from Brees, who's accounted for 24 TDs and one turnover. Final score: Saints 48, Eagles 7.

Not only that, Hartstein is 6-1 in his past seven Falcons' picks and a stunning 36-16 on all NFL point-spread picks this season. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Falcons vs. Saints

Hartstein knows New Orleans leads the NFL with 37.8 points per game and that Brees is playing at an unusually high level, accounting for 28 TDs against just one turnover. Relishing the moment, coach Sean Payton is keeping his foot on the gas and gunning to score as many points as possible regardless of the margin.

Do-it-all running back Alvin Kamara (15 TDs) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (1,042 yards, 8 TDs) arguably are the NFL's best at their positions.

But just because the Saints have covered eight straight doesn't mean they'll do it again against a desperate division rival that typically plays them close.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns without an interception in the Week 3 meeting, a 43-37 Saints win that required overtime. The underdog is 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 meetings.

With Atlanta in a must-win situation, expect another huge effort from Ryan and Julio Jones, who's recorded five straight 100-yard games.

With Atlanta in a must-win situation, expect another huge effort from Ryan and Julio Jones, who's recorded five straight 100-yard games.

So who wins Saints vs. Falcons? And what crucial X-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the seasoned expert who's on a 16-5 heater on Saints' picks.