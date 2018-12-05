Thursday Night Football odds, line: Jaguars vs. Titans picks, predictions from expert who's 7-2 on Tennessee games

The playoff-hungry Tennessee Titans aim for their fourth straight win over AFC South rival Jacksonville when they host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is 6-6 and one game out of a wild card spot following last week's comeback win over the Jets, while Jacksonville (4-8) snapped a seven-game skid with Sunday's 6-0 shutout of Indianapolis. Bookmakers list Tennessee as a four-point favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 37.5 in the latest Jaguars vs. Titans odds. Before you make any Jaguars vs. Titans picks and predictions for Thursday Night Football, see what incomparable NFL expert R.J. White picked.

White knows the Titans have a bounce in their step after ending a two-game skid with a rousing comeback win over the Jets. The victory kept Tennessee's chance of making the postseason alive for the second straight year.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his past five games, complementing a defense that ranks sixth with 20.4 points allowed per game. Tennessee is 12-4-1 against the spread in its last 17 home games and has won and covered three straight versus Jacksonville.

But just because the Titans have owned this series lately doesn't mean they'll cover a sizable spread against the rejuvenated Jaguars.

Jacksonville flashed its elite defensive chops Sunday, blanking Colts quarterback Andrew Luck after he had posted eight straight games with at least three passing touchdowns. The Jaguars forced two turnovers, held Indy to 265 total yards and allowed 2.6 yards per carry. This was the defense most observers expected to see following the Jaguars' run to last season's AFC Championship Game.

Jacksonville will be boosted Thursday by the return of star running back Leonard Fournette, who has five touchdowns in five games this season and was suspended last week.

