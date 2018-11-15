'Thursday Night Football' odds, line: Packers vs. Seahawks picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 20-4 on Green Bay games

The Week 11 NFL schedule kicks off with a marquee NFC matchup between the Green Bay Packers (4-4-1) and Seattle Seahawks (4-5) on Thursday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers leads the Packers into CenturyLink Field for a primetime showdown at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams are in dire need of a victory on to keep their NFL Playoff hopes alive. Green Bay currently sits in seventh place in the NFC standings, while Seattle is in ninth after losing two straight games. Still, it's the Seahawks who are listed as 2.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Seahawks odds, the same as where the line opened. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has dropped from 49.5 to 48.5. Before you make any Packers vs. Seahawks picks for Thursday Night Football, you need to see what SportsLine's R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' NFL editor, White is riding a mind-blowing streak thanks to his unmatched Packers knowledge. In his past 24 spread picks for or against Green Bay, White has been dead-on 20 times. That's a ridiculous 83.3 percent cash rate. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

In Week 9, in another prime-time game, White faded the Packers at New England, telling his readers to load up on the Patriots (-5.5), noting Green Bay had given up 29-plus points in five of its previous six contests. The result: Pats 31, Pack 17 -- another easy cash.

White's success is no surprise. This is the same expert who has cashed big-time in the Las Vegas SuperContest -- the world's most prestigious handicapping competition -- twice in the past three years.

Now, White has broken down Packers vs. Seahawks from every possible angle and locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

White knows that the Seahawks have played extremely well despite losing their last two games. Seattle found itself in a shootout last week with the 9-1 Rams, ultimately falling 36-31 on the road despite leading near the end of the third quarter. Quarterback Russell Wilson had an efficient day, throwing for 176 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.

The ground game has been Seattle's bread and butter this season, averaging a league-best 152 yards per game. The Seahawks have also had a 100 yard rusher in five of their last seven games overall. Plus, Seattle should have running back Chris Carson in the starting lineup after he sat out last week with a hip injury. The Packers are allowing their opponents to rush for 120.9 yards per game, 22nd in the NFL.

But just because the Seahawks are at home and running the ball well doesn't mean they'll cover against the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers.

Rodgers has tossed 17 touchdowns against one interception, including a near-flawless outing last week as Green Bay pounded Miami, 31-12. The Packers are sick and tired of hearing about how they're winless in four road games and they'll enter this matchup highly confident.

Green Bay beat Seattle 17-9 last season, 38-10 the year before and 27-17 the year before that. In those games, Rodgers completed 72.4 percent of his throws for 806 yards and six touchdowns with one pick. All-time, Rodgers is 6-2 against the Seahawks, and Green Bay enters "Thursday Night Football" averaging 6.1 yards per play, good for eighth in the NFL.

We can tell you White is leaning over, but his much stronger play is against the spread. He found a glaring stat that's led him to go big on one side. You absolutely need to see it before you bet.

Who wins Packers vs. Seahawks? And what glaring stat makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong against-the-spread pick from R.J. White, an unrivaled NFL expert who's 20-4 on Packers games.