It's an AFC West showdown to kick off Week 15 of the NFL schedule when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. The Raiders (7-6) are fighting for their playoff lives, while the Chargers (4-9) are rebuilding around rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Las Vegas is trying to recover from a 44-27 demolition at the hands of the Colts, while L.A. eked out a last-second 20-17 win against the Falcons.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Las Vegas as a three-point favorite in its latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds, down a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Chargers picks or NFL predictions, check out what SportsLine's resident Raiders expert, Hank Goldberg, has to say.

Chargers vs. Raiders spread: Las Vegas -3

Chargers vs. Raiders over-under: 53.5

Chargers vs. Raiders money line: Los Angeles +150, Las Vegas -170

LA: RB Austin Ekeler is averaging 114.3 total yards in the three games since his return from injury

LV: TE Darren Waller has 20 receptions for 275 yards and two TDs over the past two games

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas has covered the spread in six straight division games and quarterback Derek Carr has the weapons to succeed. The veteran is completing more than 68 percent of his passes and thrown for 3,343 yards and 27 TDs. He has been relying on talented tight end Darren Waller, who is seventh in the league with 84 catches for a team-high 817 yards. Wideout Nelson Agholor also is having a breakout season, averaging 16.7 yards on 64 catches with seven TDs.

Josh Jacobs has 30 catches out of the backfield. The running back has rushed for 831 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Raiders' defense has had its bumps, but Maxx Crosby (six sacks) could rattle Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has thrown 10 picks and been sacked 26 times. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen has two of the team's 10 interceptions, both coming in the past four games.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread in its last five road games against Las Vegas, and Herbert has been a revelation since taking over the starting job in Week 2. He ranks 11th in the league in passing yards (one spot ahead of Carr) with 3,467 and has 25 TD passes. Receiver Keenan Allen is second in the league with 99 catches for a team-best 975 yards and has scored eight times.

The Chargers are 32-15-4 against the spread in their last 51 games as road underdogs and a healthy Austin Ekeler is bad news for the Raiders. Las Vegas' defense allows 128 yards per game on the ground and Ekeler has 407 yards in seven games. He also is a threat as a receiver, hauling in 41 passes for another 328 yards.

