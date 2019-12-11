Thursday Night Football odds, line, spread: Ravens vs. Jets picks, predictions from expert who's 11-0

Coming off the latest in a series of impressive performances, the Baltimore Ravens seek their 10th straight victory when they host the improving New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore (11-2) clinched a berth in the NFL playoff picture on the strength of a 24-17 win against Buffalo on Sunday and maintains a three-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North standings. New York (5-8) has won four of its past five, with three of the victories coming by at least a touchdown. The Jets kicked a last-second field to beat the Miami Dolphins, 22-21, on Sunday. Baltimore is a 14.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 45 in the latest Ravens vs. Jets odds. Before locking in any Jets vs. Ravens picks or Thursday Night Football predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. That expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016, as he has been a consistent winner in both college and pro football. He enters this week as SportsLine's most profitable NFL handicapper this season, posting a record of 38-19 on his NFL picks and yielding a return of more than $1,700 for his followers.

What's more, Tierney has had a sharp eye for the trajectories of these clubs, posting a record of 22-6 on NFL picks against the spread on games involving the Jets or Ravens over the past two seasons. He has been particularly locked in on Baltimore and has connected on his last 11 picks involving the Ravens.

In the Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup between the Ravens and Rams, Tierney told SportsLine members that Baltimore (-3) would overwhelm Los Angeles and recommended backing the short road favorite. The Ravens dominated in a 45-6 win, giving Tierney's followers another easy winner. Those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Jets vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Jets spread: Ravens -14.5

Ravens vs. Jets over-under: 45 points

Ravens vs. Jets money line: Ravens -1,000, Jets +650

BAL: The favorite has covered six of the past eight meetings.

NYJ: Sam Darnold has nine total touchdowns in last four games.

Tierney knows the Ravens are motivated to avoid a letdown on Thursday Night Football as they pursue the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the AFC playoff picture. They beat the Bills, 24-17, on Sunday to clinch their earliest postseason berth in franchise history.

They stayed sharp with a solid victory over a nine-win Bills team that remains in contention for the AFC East title. Buffalo got its share of stops against the NFL's top-rated scoring offense, but the Ravens were opportunistic. Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished with 145 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens also got big plays from their defense, as they sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen a season-high six times and also recovered a forced fumble.

Still, Baltimore isn't assured of covering the Ravens vs. Jets spread against a New York club that has seen a resurgence in the second half of the season.

The Jets appeared to be headed toward a disastrous season amid a 1-7 start that was marred by injuries and inconsistent play from their youth-heavy roster. But they have turned things around lately as quarterback Sam Darnold has shown signs of becoming their coveted franchise player and the defense has tightened up.

Darnold led a seven-play, 49-yard drive in the final 1:33 to set up the game-winning field goal after Miami had taken a 21-19 lead. A 37-yard catch-and-run by Vyncint Smith and a pass interference call were key plays before Sam Ficken kicked a 44-yarder as time expired.

