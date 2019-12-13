Thursday Night Football odds, line, spread: Ravens vs. Jets picks, top predictions from expert who's 8-0

The Baltimore Ravens have survived challenges from two potentially playoff-bound opponents to run their winning streak to nine games. Now, they face an improving New York Jets team seeking a signature win with an upset. The teams square off on Thursday Night Football from M&T Bank Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Ravens (11-2) recorded one-score wins against the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers the past two weeks to secure the earliest playoff berth in franchise history. Baltimore is a 17-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 44 in the latest Ravens vs. Jets odds after opening at 45. Before locking in any Jets vs. Ravens picks or Thursday Night Football predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Here are the NFL lines and trends for Jets vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Jets spread: Ravens -17

Ravens vs. Jets over-under: 44 points

Ravens vs. Jets money line: Ravens -1416, Jets +819

BAL: The favorite has covered six of the past eight meetings.

NYJ: Sam Darnold has nine total touchdowns in last four games.

Tierney knows Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is active for Thursday Night Football even though he suffered a quad injury suffered against Buffalo. He has been limited in practice this week, but has repeatedly told the media he feels "great." He has expressed similar sentiments on his social media accounts.

The second-year quarterback is believed to be front-runner in the league MVP race and he has a chance to build on a memorable season. Jackson already has become the first NFL quarterback to throw for more than 2,500 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. He has 441 rushing yards and four touchdowns over his past six games.

Still, Baltimore isn't assured of covering the Ravens vs. Jets spread against a New York club that has seen a resurgence in the second half of the season.

The Jets can take confidence from the fact that they notched their first AFC East victory last Sunday despite missing running back Le'Veon Bell and safety Jamal Adams. Bell missed the game because of an illness, but is expected to be available Thursday. Adams sat out because of a sprained left ankle and is doubtful for Thursday Night Football.

Darnold withstood having his hand stepped on to lead New York on its game-winning drive. The quarterback told the media the injury wasn't serious, just minor bruising, and he is not listed on the team's injury report. Darnold has thrown nine touchdowns against two interceptions in the past five games.

