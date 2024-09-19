Week 3 of the NFL schedule kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the New England Patriots (1-1) and New York Jets (1-1) in an AFC East affair. Aaron Rodgers is 2-2 in his career against the Patriots, but this will be the first game against them as a member of the Jets. Last season, both teams struggled against the spread. New York went 6-10-1 against the number, while New England was 5-11-1 ATS.

Kickoff from at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New York is a six-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before locking in any Jets vs. Patriots picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective and he has a strong read on the Patriots. He is 18-5 (+1244) on his last 23 NFL picks in games involving New England. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has locked in on Patriots vs. Jets and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Jets vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Jets spread: New York -6

Patriots vs. Jets over/under: 38.5 points

Patriots vs. Jets money line: New York -272, New England +222

NE: New England allows 16.5 points per game

NYJ: Jets have scored three offensive touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets' defense has the ability to take over any contest. They have difference makers on all three levels off the field. Linebacker Quincy Williams is an explosive and athletic defender. Williams flies to the ball in a hurry and tracks down the ball carrier. He currently has 13 total tackles, including nine in his last game.

Defensive end Will McDonald IV is a bendy force who is able to get into the backfield. McDonald IV explodes off the line and plays with a high motor to disrupt quarterbacks. In the win over the Tennessee Titans, the 25-year-old logged four total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Why the Patriots can cover

The Pats have moving parts along the offense as they look to find a rhythm. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is under center and gives New England a stable floor. He'll take care of the ball and take what the defense gives him. In his NFL career, Brissett has completed 61% of his passes for 10,844 yards and 52 touchdowns.

Tight end Hunter Henry is a reliable pass-catcher for New England. Henry has secure hands and provides the offense with a consistent weapon. In four seasons with the Patriots, he has 143 receptions for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns. In his last outing against the Seahawks, the 29-year-old had eight receptions on 12 targets for 109 yards.

How to make Patriots vs. Jets picks

Hunt has analyzed Jets vs. Patriots from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Jets vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side hit hard?