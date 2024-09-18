The New England Patriots (1-1) will visit the New York Jets (1-1) in a primetime tilt on Thursday Night Football to begin the Week 3 NFL schedule. These teams had two different outcomes in the first two weeks. In Week 1, the Jets lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 32-19, but bounced back in Week 2, defeating the Tennessee Titans, 24-17. The Patriots knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-10, to start the season, but fell in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

Kickoff from at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New York is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before locking in any Jets vs. Patriots picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective and he has a strong read on the Patriots. He is 18-5 (+1244) on his last 23 NFL picks in games involving New England. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has locked in on Patriots vs. Jets and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Jets vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Jets spread: New York -6.5

Patriots vs. Jets over/under: 38.5 points

Patriots vs. Jets money line: New York -279, New England +226

NE: New England allows 16.5 points per game

NYJ: Jets have scored three offensive touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2

Patriots vs. Jets picks:

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets' offense goes through their two stars, receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall. Wilson is the No. 1 option in the aerial attack and lines up all across the field. The Ohio State product runs crisp routes and owns strong body control. He is leading the team in targets (17), receiving yards (117), and receiving yards per game (58.5) this season.

Hall is a dual-threat weapon in the backfield. The Iowa State product runs with the patience and awareness to find the gap in a flash. He also has reliable hands to make plays downfield. The 23-year-old has 116 receiving yards, 12 receptions, 91 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns. In his last game, Hall logged 62 rushing yards, 52 receiving yards, and one score.

Why the Patriots can cover

The Patriots have been steady on the defensive end to begin the campaign. New England is 12th in the NFL in total defense (291), second in run defense (58), and fifth in scoring defense (16.5). Defensive end Keion White has a quick release and reacts to the ball instantly. The 25-year-old leads the team in TFL (3), sacks (4), and forced fumbles (1).

Safety Kyle Dugger is an additional playmaker on the backend. Dugger has a knack for being around the ball. He has the ability to be effective in both coverage and as a run defender. The 2020 first-round pick has 358 total tackles, 21 pass deflections, nine interceptions, and 3.5 sacks in his career.

How to make Patriots vs. Jets picks

Hunt has analyzed Jets vs. Patriots from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Jets vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side hit hard?