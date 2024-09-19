AFC East teams that split their first two games of the season will kick off the Week 3 NFL schedule when the New England Patriots visit Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots (1-1) stunned the Bengals in Week 1 before falling to Seattle in Week 2. The Jets lost to the 49ers in Week 1, but bounced back with a road win at Tennessee in Week 2. The Jets will be without inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, who injured his toe against the Titans. The Pats will move forward without linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who has a torn pec and will miss the rest of the season.

Patriots vs. Jets spread: New York -6

Patriots vs. Jets over/under: 38.5 points

Patriots vs. Jets money line: New York -272, New England +222

NE: New England allows 16.5 points per game

NYJ: Jets have scored three offensive touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2

Why the Jets can cover

The Jets face a New England team that is already dealing with some early-season injury woes. All five starting offensive linemen either missed or were limited at practice on Tuesday. In addition to losing Bentley, starting linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee) and starting safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder) were limited at practice on Tuesday.

New York, meanwhile, has the potential for a big offensive jump this year with Aaron Rodgers back from his torn Achilles to team up with running back Breece Hall and receiver Garrett Wilson. The Jets were opportunistic in Tennessee, blocking a punt and recording two turnovers, and if they follow that formula on Thursday, they should have enough of an edge to win and cover the spread.

Why the Patriots can cover

The Pats have moving parts along the offense as they look to find a rhythm. Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is under center and gives New England a stable floor. He'll take care of the ball and take what the defense gives him. In his NFL career, Brissett has completed 61% of his passes for 10,844 yards and 52 touchdowns.

Tight end Hunter Henry is a reliable pass-catcher for New England. Henry has secure hands and provides the offense with a consistent weapon. In four seasons with the Patriots, he has 143 receptions for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns. In his last outing against the Seahawks, the 29-year-old had eight receptions on 12 targets for 109 yards.

How to make Patriots vs. Jets picks

