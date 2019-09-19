Thursday Night Football odds, line: Titans vs. Jaguars picks, predictions from advanced model on 79-53 run

Teams looking for success within their division meet when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 3 NFL schedule. The Jaguars (0-2) are 0-1 within the AFC South after going 1-5 in 2018, while the Titans (1-1) are also 0-1 in the division after going 3-3 a year ago. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Jacksonville, Fla. Through the years, the Titans have compiled a 15-20 playoff record, while the Jaguars are 7-7 in the postseason, and each team has covered the number once this season. Jet-setting Tennessee is favored by 1.5 in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 38, sliding steadily from an open of 40 as kickoff approaches. Before you make any Jaguars vs. Titans picks and Thursday Night Football predictions, you should listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows defense has helped carry the Titans so far this season. Tennessee is second in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 182.5 yards per game, and is 10th in total defense at 317. Cornerback Logan Ryan is tied for the league lead with two interceptions. For his career, Ryan has been a difference-maker. He has 393 tackles with eight sacks, four forced fumbles and 15 interceptions.

Offensively, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has had a fast start to his season. One major reason is the play of tight end Delanie Walker, who is Tennessee's top pass catcher with nine receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including a 16-yard score. For his career, Walker has 492 receptions for 5,767 yards and 36 touchdowns. He's a game-changer for Mariota, but missed all but one game last season with leg and ankle injuries.

But just because Tennessee has been on a roll against Jacksonville does not guarantee it will cover the Titans vs. Jaguars spread on Thursday Night Football.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. has started the season on fire for the Jaguars, with 11 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He was a second round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2018 and will be looking for his first reception against the Titans after being targeted just once last season. Chark leads the Jags in catches, targets, and yards, and is the only pass-catcher to find the end zone multiple times this season.

Also off to a strong start is wide receiver Chris Conley, who has 10 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown. For his five-year career, Conley has caught 114 passes for 1,408 yards and seven touchdowns after spending his first four years in Kansas City. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, filling in for the injured Nick Foles (collarbone), showcased his legs with 56 rushing yards last week against the Texans.

