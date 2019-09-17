Thursday Night Football odds, line: Titans vs. Jaguars picks, predictions from model on 79-53 run

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get into the win column for the first time this season when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars (0-2), who finished fourth in the division last season with a 5-11 record, are 0-1 at home. The Titans (1-1), who finished third in the AFC South at 9-7, are 1-0 on the road. Kickoff at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Jaguars have won three of their past five home games against the Titans. Tennessee is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40. Before making any Titans vs. Jaguars picks of your own, see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.



The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has dialed in on Titans vs. Jaguars and is leaning under.

The model knows the Titans have had the upper hand in the series lately, winning the last four games, including 9-6 at Jacksonville and 30-9 at Tennessee last season. The Titans are also 4-0 against the spread in those games. Overall, Tennessee has won six of the past seven games in the series and is 14-11 all-time at Jacksonville.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota has started the season strong, completing 33-of-52 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns in two games. In eight career games against the Jaguars, Mariota has thrown for 2,010 yards and 15 touchdowns.

But just because Tennessee has been on a roll against Jacksonville does not guarantee it will cover the Titans vs. Jaguars spread on Thursday Night Football.

Gardner Minshew II was thrust into the starting role for the Jaguars after Nick Foles suffered a broken left clavicle in the opener and placed on injured reserve. Minshew, a 2019 sixth-round pick by Jacksonville, has completed 45-of-58 passes for 488 yards and three touchdowns in two games for a QB rating of 111.8. He has also rushed seven times for 62 yards.

Running back Leonard Fournette has taken some of the pressure off of Minshew, rushing 28 times for 113 yards. For his career, Fournette has rushed 429 times for 1,592 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Jaguars vs. Titans game is scheduled for Thursday Night Football.