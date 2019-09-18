Thursday Night Football odds, line: Titans vs. Jaguars picks, predictions from top model on 79-53 run

The Tennessee Titans will look for a bounce-back game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football when the teams kick off Week 3 of the NFL schedule. The Titans (1-1) lost a late lead and dropped a 19-17 decision to the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday, while the Jaguars (0-2) rallied late but failed to convert on a two-point conversion with 30 seconds remaining and fell to the Houston Texans, 13-12. The game is slated to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET from Jacksonville, and it's the third straight year the teams have played on a Thursday night. The Titans have covered the spread in the two previous games, winning by at least 14 points. The Titans are favored by 1.5 in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 39, down one from the opener. You'll want to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Jaguars vs. Titans picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.



The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Titans vs. Jaguars.

The model knows the Titans have had three straight winning seasons and, like the Jaguars, are 1-1 against the spread. However, while Jacksonville has a point differential of minus-7.5 this season, the Titans are at plus-14 after shellacking the Browns in Week 1, winning outright as 5.5-point underdogs. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has yet to throw an interception this season.

Running back Derrick Henry leads the Titans in rushing, carrying the rock 34 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns so far. He also has three receptions for 87 yards and one TD. Last December, Henry ripped off a highlight-reel 99-yard touchdown run against the Jaguars in the last meeting between these teams.

But just because Tennessee has been on a roll against Jacksonville does not guarantee it will cover the Titans vs. Jaguars spread on Thursday Night Football.

Gardner Minshew II was thrust into the starting role for the Jaguars after Nick Foles suffered a broken left clavicle in the opener and placed on injured reserve. Minshew, a 2019 sixth-round pick by Jacksonville, has completed 45-of-58 passes for 488 yards and three touchdowns in two games for a QB rating of 111.8. He has also rushed seven times for 62 yards.

Running back Leonard Fournette has taken some of the pressure off of Minshew, rushing 28 times for 113 yards. For his career, Fournette has rushed 429 times for 1,592 yards and 14 touchdowns.

