Thursday Night Football odds, line: Titans vs. Jaguars picks, predictions from top-rated model on 79-53 run

The Jacksonville Jaguars look to turn around their fortunes after a disappointing 2018 when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars (0-2) are looking for their first winning season since 2017 and have had just eight winning seasons in their 25-year history. The Titans (1-1), meanwhile, are 10-8 under second-year coach Mike Vrabel. The first game of the NFL Week 3 schedule kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field. The Titans have compiled a 432-464-6 (.482) all-time record, while the Jaguars are 170-216 (.440), and both teams are 1-1 against the spread this season. Tennessee is favored by 1.5 in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds after the line opened at two, while the over-under for total points scored is 39. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model says before making any Jaguars vs. Titans picks of your own.

The model knows the Titans have had three straight winning seasons and, like the Jaguars, are 1-1 against the spread. However, while Jacksonville has a point differential of minus-7.5 this season, the Titans are at plus-14 after shellacking the Browns in Week 1, winning outright as 5.5-point underdogs. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has yet to throw an interception this season.

Running back Derrick Henry leads the Titans in rushing, carrying the rock 34 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns so far. He also has three receptions for 87 yards and one TD. Last December, Henry ripped off a highlight-reel 99-yard touchdown run against the Jaguars in the last meeting between these teams.

But just because Tennessee has been on a roll against Jacksonville does not guarantee it will cover the Titans vs. Jaguars spread on Thursday Night Football.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. has started the season on fire for the Jaguars, with 11 receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He was a second round draft pick by Jacksonville in 2018 and will be looking for his first reception against the Titans after being targeted just once last season. Chark leads the Jags in catches, targets, and yards, and is the only pass-catcher to find the end zone multiple times this season.

Also off to a strong start is wide receiver Chris Conley, who has 10 catches for 170 yards and one touchdown. For his five-year career, Conley has caught 114 passes for 1,408 yards and seven touchdowns after spending his first four years in Kansas City. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, filling in for the injured Nick Foles (collarbone), showcased his legs with 56 rushing yards last week against the Texans.

