A big-time NFC East showdown on Thursday Night Football features the Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) hosting the Washington Commanders (7-3). The Eagles are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, winning five straight games. Last week, Philadelphia crushed the Dallas Cowboys, 34-6. Meanwhile, Washington had its three-game win streak come to an end. Last Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Commanders, 28-27.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. The Eagles are -196 money-line favorites (risk $196 to win $100), while the Commanders are +163 underdogs (risk $100 to win $163). Before locking in any Eagles vs. Commanders picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, considering his mastery of picks involving Washington.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also 33-15-1 (+1626) on his last 49 ATS NFL picks involving the Commanders. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Commanders vs. Eagles and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Commanders:

Commanders vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -3.5

Commanders vs. Eagles over/under: 48.5 points

Commanders vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -196, Washington +163

WAS: Commanders ate 7-2 against the spread this season

PHI: Eagles are 5-4 against the spread this season

Commanders vs. Eagles picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia heads into this game ranked sixth in the league in total offense (373.9) and scoring offense (25.9) but second in rushing offense (176.1). Running back Saquon Barkley has paid major dividends for the offense. Barkley is dynamic as both a ball-carrier and receiver. He's second in the NFL in carries (171) and rushing yards (991) and is tied for eighth in rushing touchdowns (6). Barkley also has 21 receptions for 158 receiving yards. He has surpassed 100 rushing yards in four of his last five games.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is the engine of this unit. Hurts has logged 1,976 passing yards, 378 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns this season. Eight of them have come on the ground over the past four games. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington is fourth in total offense (377) and rushing offense (153.5) and third in scoring offense (29.0). Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has a quick release and owns a strong touch on his downfield passes. The LSU product is 11th in the league in passing yards (2,147) with nine passing touchdowns and completing 68% of his throws. Additionally, he has 464 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. Daniels has thrown for at least 200 yards and rushed for 25 yards in six games.

Receiver Terry McLaurin is the main weapon in the passing attack. McLaurin has deep speed and body control. The 29-year-old is third in the NFL in receiving yards (711) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (6). He has finished with at least 100 receiving yards in four outings. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Commanders vs. Eagles picks

Hartstein has analyzed Commanders vs. Eagles from every possible angle, and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Commanders spread to back, all from the expert who is 33-15 on picks involving Washington, and find out.