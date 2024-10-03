A divisional bout will take place on Thursday Night Football as the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) in a NFC South tilt to open the Week 5 NFL schedule. The Bucs have played well through the first month of the season. Last Sunday, they dominated the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-16. The Falcons bounced back with a solid win in Week 4. In fact, Atlanta won its first divisional game of the season, outlasting the New Orleans Saints, 26-24.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44, up a half-point from the opener. The Falcons are -137 money-line favorites, while the Buccaneers are +117 underdogs. Before locking in any Buccaneers vs. Falcons picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein, considering his mastery of picks involving Atlanta.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also 49-25-2 (+1943) on his last 76 ATS NFL picks involving the Falcons.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Bucs vs. Falcons and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Falcons vs. Bucs:

Falcons vs. Buccaneers spread: Atlanta -2.5

Falcons vs. Buccaneers over/under: 44 points

Falcons vs. Buccaneers money line: Atlanta -138, Tampa Bay +117

ATL: Under has hit in three of four Falcons games this season

TB: Buccaneers are 3-0 in conference this season

Why the Falcons can cover

The Falcons have a dynamic offense that features several playmakers who can make an impact. Running back Bijan Robinson has the ability to be an explosive ball-carrier while also being a reliable pass-catcher. In 2024, the Texas product has a team-high 224 rushing yards, 135 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

Receiver Drake London is a physical difference-maker. London is able to make contested catches due to his size and strong hands. In addition to that, the USC product is tough to bring down. This season, he has 20 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He's finished with 50-plus yards in three straight games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has started off the 2024 season on a high note. Tampa Bay is 10th in the league in passing offense (223). Mayfield is pushing the ball downfield while getting multiple receivers involved. After four games, he's fourth in the NFL in passing yards (984) and second in passing touchdowns (8). In his last outing, Mayfield tossed a season-high 347 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Receiver Chris Godwin is also playing at a high level. Godwin is a savvy route-runner with reliable hands to catch almost any pass thrown his way. The Penn State product is third in the NFL in receptions (27), sixth in receiving yards (322) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (3). In his last game, Godwin had six catches and 69 receptions. He's logged 50-plus yards in four straight games.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Falcons picks

Hartstein has analyzed Falcons vs. Buccaneers from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?