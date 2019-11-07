Thursday Night Football odds: Raiders vs. Chargers picks, best predictions from expert who's 10-4

The Los Angeles Chargers will play their final scheduled game at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. It's the first game of the Week 10 NFL schedule. The Chargers (4-5) have won their last two games in the Coliseum, which the Raiders will leave after this season for Las Vegas. Barring an unlikely postseason game between the teams in Oakland, Thursday's game will be the last one between the AFC West rivals in the storied venue. Los Angeles is a perfect 4-0 against the spread as the road team this season, while the Raiders (4-4) are coming off a 31-24 victory against Detroit. Kickoff for Thursday Night Football is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds after opening as underdogs, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Chargers vs. Raiders picks of your own, listen to the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's top Oakland expert, Stephen Oh.

Oh knows that Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is on a tear right now. In his last three games, the relentless attack man has 5.5 sacks. For the season he has 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and six tackles for loss. Last week, the Los Angeles defense, led by Bosa and Melvin Ingram, sacked Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers nine times.

In addition, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is rounding into form. In his first three games after returning from his contract holdout, Gordon had not averaged more than 2.6 yards per carry in any game. But in Week 8, he averaged 3.9 yards per tote and scored his first touchdown. Last week, he improved to 4.0 and added two more scores. He also set season-highs in carries (20) and rushing yards (80) in that game.

Even so, Los Angeles is no guarantee to cover the Chargers vs. Raiders spread on Thursday Night Football.

Oh also knows that Raiders have had one of the top passing offenses in the NFL since the middle of October. Over the last three weeks, Oakland has averaged 297.7 yards through the air per game, which ranks sixth in the league over that time. In addition, the team's 14.6 yards per completion over the last three games is second in the NFL. The Raiders have eight touchdown passes against only one interception in that time.

In addition, Oakland has been much improved against the run. After allowing 211 rushing yards, a 5.6 yards per carry average and three touchdowns to Minnesota in Week 3, the Raiders have allowed a total of 403 yards, two touchdowns and a yards per carry average of 3.5 in the five games since.

