Thursday Night Football odds: Raiders vs. Chargers picks, predictions from expert who's 10-4

Two teams fighting for positioning in the AFC West, the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders, square off in a key divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers (4-5) sit in third place in the AFC West, two games behind division-leading Kansas City. They're on a two-game winning streak and are coming off their best performance of the season, a 26-11 victory over the NFC North-leading Packers. Meanwhile, the Raiders (4-4) are second in the AFC West standings. Last week, they beat Detroit, 31-24, in Oakland. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Oakland. Los Angeles is a one-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any Chargers vs. Raiders picks of your own, be sure to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

Oh knows that new offensive coordinator Shane Steichen sparked Los Angeles' offense last week. Under Steichen, who replaced former coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, the Chargers set season-highs in rushing yards (159) and rushing attempts (38) against Green Bay. In the four previous games, they had not rushed for 40 yards in a single contest.

In addition, Oh has taken into account that quarterback Philip Rivers has a strong matchup against Oakland's pass defense. The Raiders rank dead last in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 297.5 yards per game through the air. Meanwhile, Los Angeles has the sixth-best passing offense in the league, averaging 281.3 yards.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is playing well. He is completing 71.2 percent of his passes and averaging 7.9 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. In the Raiders' win over the Lions last week, he spread the ball around, completing either an explosive pass (20 yards or more) or a touchdown to six players: Jalen Richard, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Tyrell Williams, Marcell Ateman and DeAndre Washington.

In addition, Oh knows that Oakland's 4-4 record may be deceiving because of a difficult early-season schedule. The Raiders' four losses have come against the Chiefs, Vikings, Packers and Texans, four teams that are a combined 25-11 this season. The last three of those games were on the road. With that brutal part of the schedule over, the Raiders have a chance to continue their push for a spot in the NFL playoff picture.

