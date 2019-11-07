Thursday Night Football odds: Raiders vs. Chargers picks, predictions from top expert who's 10-4
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Derek Carr and the Raiders.
The Los Angeles Chargers will go for their third consecutive victory and try to get back to .500 when they face the Oakland Raiders on Thursday Night Football from RingCentral Coliseum. The Chargers (4-5) have beaten Chicago and Green Bay to climb back into contention in the NFL playoff picture. The 26-11 win over the Packers was arguably Los Angeles' best performance of the season, and the Chargers are a perfect 4-0 against the spread as the road team this season. Meanwhile, the Raiders (4-4) are coming off a 31-24 victory against Detroit. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5, up a point from where the line opened. Before making any Chargers vs. Raiders picks of your own, you need to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's resident Oakland expert, Stephen Oh.
The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine projection model. Last season, he nailed 26 of 37 of his NFL picks against the spread, an incredible 70 percent success rate. And he is on an amazing run in games involving the Raiders, consistently beating the NFL odds. In fact, is 10-4 on his last 14 NFL against the spread picks involving Oakland. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, he has crunched the numbers and generated another strong against the spread pick for Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football. It's available only at SportsLine.
Oh knows Los Angeles is coming off a dominating defensive performance against Green Bay. Led by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, the Chargers consistently pressured Aaron Rodgers, sacking him nine times. They held the Packers to just 84 total yards after three quarters. Overall, Los Angeles limited Green Bay to 13 first downs and 184 yards.
Oh also has factored in that the Chargers unveiled a resurgent rushing attack against the Packers. In the first game under new offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, the team ran for a season-high 159 yards. Melvin Gordon, who has been averaging 2.5 yards per carry, had 80 yards on 20 attempts, while Austin Ekeler added 70 yards on 12 carries.
Even so, Los Angeles is no guarantee to cover the Chargers vs. Raiders spread on Thursday Night Football.
Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is playing well. He is completing 71.2 percent of his passes and averaging 7.9 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. In the Raiders' win over the Lions last week, he spread the ball around, completing either an explosive pass (20 yards or more) or a touchdown to six players: Jalen Richard, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Tyrell Williams, Marcell Ateman and DeAndre Washington.
In addition, Oh knows that Oakland's 4-4 record may be deceiving because of a difficult early-season schedule. The Raiders' four losses have come against the Chiefs, Vikings, Packers and Texans, four teams that are a combined 25-11 this season. The last three of those games were on the road. With that brutal part of the schedule over, the Raiders have a chance to continue their push for a spot in the NFL playoff picture.
Oh has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.
Who covers in Raiders vs. Chargers on Thursday Night Football? And what crucial x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Chargers spread you need to jump all over Thursday, all from the data scientist who's on an amazing 10-4 run on picks involving the Raiders.
