Thursday Night Football odds: Raiders vs. Chargers picks, predictions from top expert who's 10-4

The Los Angeles Chargers will go for their third consecutive victory and try to get back to .500 when they face the Oakland Raiders on Thursday Night Football from RingCentral Coliseum. The Chargers (4-5) have beaten Chicago and Green Bay to climb back into contention in the NFL playoff picture. The 26-11 win over the Packers was arguably Los Angeles' best performance of the season, and the Chargers are a perfect 4-0 against the spread as the road team this season. Meanwhile, the Raiders (4-4) are coming off a 31-24 victory against Detroit. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5, up a point from where the line opened.

Oh knows Los Angeles is coming off a dominating defensive performance against Green Bay. Led by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, the Chargers consistently pressured Aaron Rodgers, sacking him nine times. They held the Packers to just 84 total yards after three quarters. Overall, Los Angeles limited Green Bay to 13 first downs and 184 yards.

Oh also has factored in that the Chargers unveiled a resurgent rushing attack against the Packers. In the first game under new offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, the team ran for a season-high 159 yards. Melvin Gordon, who has been averaging 2.5 yards per carry, had 80 yards on 20 attempts, while Austin Ekeler added 70 yards on 12 carries.

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr is playing well. He is completing 71.2 percent of his passes and averaging 7.9 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. In the Raiders' win over the Lions last week, he spread the ball around, completing either an explosive pass (20 yards or more) or a touchdown to six players: Jalen Richard, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Tyrell Williams, Marcell Ateman and DeAndre Washington.

In addition, Oh knows that Oakland's 4-4 record may be deceiving because of a difficult early-season schedule. The Raiders' four losses have come against the Chiefs, Vikings, Packers and Texans, four teams that are a combined 25-11 this season. The last three of those games were on the road. With that brutal part of the schedule over, the Raiders have a chance to continue their push for a spot in the NFL playoff picture.

