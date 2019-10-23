Thursday Night Football odds: Redskins vs. Vikings picks, predictions from expert who's 18-6 on Washington games

Kirk Cousins faces his old team when the Minnesota Vikings host the Washington Redskins on Thursday Night Football. The 31-year-old quarterback played his first six seasons in the NFL with the Redskins and led the team to the NFC East title in 2015. Prior to the 2018 season, he signed a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings, becoming the highest paid player in NFL history. This season, Cousins has Minnesota (5-2) in second place in the NFC North and in the thick of the NFL playoff picture. Meanwhile, Washington (1-6) sits at the bottom of the NFC East. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 16-point favorite in the latest Redskins vs. Vikings odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 42. Before making any Vikings vs. Redskins picks and Thursday Night Football predictions of your own, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2016. Last season, he went 63-46 on NFL picks against the spread.

Tierney knows that Minnesota's Dalvin Cook has been one of the top running backs in the NFL. After two injury-plagued seasons, Cook has burned defenses this season for 103.6 rushing yards per game, which leads the league. He also is averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Last week, he gashed Detroit for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and on Thursday, he faces a Washington defense that's allowing 134.4 rushing yards per game, the sixth-most in the league.

In addition, Tierney has factored in that the Vikings are facing one of the worst offenses in the league. The Redskins are averaging just 12.9 points per game, which is third-worst in the NFL, and 182.9 passing yards per game, which is second-worst.

Tierney has also taken into account that Washington may be catching a break on the injury front. Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen did not practice on Monday with a hamstring ailment, and multiple reports say he could be a game-time decision. Even if he does play, he may be limited against a Redskins defense ranks 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, much better than most teams Minnesota has faced.

In addition, Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is having a strong rookie season. He has 24 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns, tied for third in the league.

