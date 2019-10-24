Thursday Night Football odds: Redskins vs. Vikings picks, predictions from proven expert who's 18-6 on Washington games

The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins kick off the Week 8 NFL schedule with a Thursday Night Football matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Vikings (5-2) are coming off their third straight victory, a 42-30 win at Detroit. Minnesota sits in second place in the NFC North, one game behind Green Bay, and is in the thick of the NFL playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Redskins (1-6), who are mired at the bottom of the NFC East, are in the midst of a forgettable season, having already fired coach Jay Gruden. Last week they were shut out, 9-0, by San Francisco in a rain-soaked matchup. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 16.5-point favorite in the latest Redskins vs. Vikings odds, up a full point from where the line opened, while the over-under is 42. Before making any Vikings vs. Redskins picks of your own, you need to see who Mike Tierney is picking.

Tierney knows that Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is on a roll. In the first four games of the season, Cousins completed 64.6 percent of his passes and averaged 183.8 yards a game while throwing just three touchdowns. However, in the last three games, Cousins has completed 75.6 percent of his passes for an average of 325.3 yards. He's connected on 10 touchdowns over that span against only one interception. The former Redskins quarterback who signed with the Vikings prior to the 2018 season, Cousins will have extra motivation facing his former team.

In addition, Minnesota has one of the top defenses in the league. The Vikings are giving up just 327.9 yards and 17.6 points per game, and rank sixth in the NFL in both categories. The Vikings are also 5-2 against the spread this season, compared to just 2-5 for Washington.

But just because Minnesota may have the edge on paper does not guarantee it will cover the Redskins vs. Vikings spread on Thursday Night Football.

Tierney has also taken into account that Washington may be catching a break on the injury front. Minnesota receiver Adam Thielen did not practice on Monday with a hamstring ailment, and multiple reports say he could be a game-time decision. Even if he does play, he may be limited against a Redskins defense ranks 12th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, much better than most teams Minnesota has faced.

In addition, Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is having a strong rookie season. He has 24 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns, tied for third in the league.

