Thursday Night Football odds: Seahawks vs. Rams picks, predictions from proven expert who's 13-4 on Seattle games

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will try to continue his hot start to the 2019 season when he takes on the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football at CenturyLink Field. Through four games, Wilson has had the best start to a season in his eight-year career. His 72.9 completion percentage, 118.7 passer rating and 8.58 yards per attempt are his best through four games. His eight touchdown passes are tied for the most he's had by this point and he has yet to throw an interception over the first four games for the first time. Led by Wilson, the Seahawks are 3-1. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 1.5-point favorite after opening as a 2.5-point underdog, and the over-under for total points scored is 49 in the latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds. Before you lock in your Rams vs. Seahawks picks, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel has won numerous sports handicapping contests. In addition, no one knows the Seahawks better. In fact, Nagel is 13-4 in his last 17 against the spread picks involving Seattle.

Nagel knows that Los Angeles has been prolific passing the ball this season. The Rams are averaging 298.0 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the league. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been particularly difficult to stop. He is second in the NFL with 388 receiving yards and also has scored three touchdowns.

Nagel also has taken into account that the Rams have owned the Seahawks the last two seasons. Los Angeles swept both games against Seattle last season and has won three of the four meetings since Sean McVay took over as the Rams' coach in 2017. The average score in those four games was 30-21.

But just because Los Angeles has had success against Seattle recently does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Seahawks spread on Thursday Night Football.

Seattle had success running the ball against the Rams last season and should be able to duplicate that success on Thursday Night Football. In two games against Los Angeles last year, the Seahawks rushed for a combined 463 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a healthy 7.02 yards per carry. In addition, Seattle running back Chris Carson enters Thursday's game coming off his best performance of the season: 22 carries for 104 yards against Arizona. He rushed for 116 yards last year against the Rams in Seattle. His backup, Rashaad Penny, returns after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

In addition, the Seahawks will have a decided home-field advantage at CenturyLink Field. Since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010, they are 17-2 in primetime home games. In addition, they've won seven consecutive games on Thursday night.

