Thursday Night Football odds: Seahawks vs. Rams picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 13-4 on Seattle games

The Seattle Seahawks have a chance to earn their first quality win of the season on Thursday Night Football when they host the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks are tied with the Rams for second in the NFC West at 3-1, but Seattle's wins have come against Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Arizona, who are a combined 1-10-1 this season. The one quality team that the Seahawks have faced, New Orleans, beat them 33-27 in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Rams are coming off a shocking 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Los Angeles opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but the line has since moved four points and the Seahawks are now favored by 1.5. The over-under for total points scored is 49, unchanged from the opener, in the latest Seahawks vs. Rams odds. Before you lock in your Rams vs. Seahawks picks and NFL predictions for Thursday Night Football, you'll want to see what SportsLine's top West Coast handicapper, Josh Nagel, has to say.

Nagel knows that Los Angeles has been prolific passing the ball this season. The Rams are averaging 298.0 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the league. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been particularly difficult to stop. He is second in the NFL with 388 receiving yards and also has scored three touchdowns.

Nagel also has taken into account that the Rams have owned the Seahawks the last two seasons. Los Angeles swept both games against Seattle last season and has won three of the four meetings since Sean McVay took over as the Rams' coach in 2017. The average score in those four games was 30-21.

But just because Los Angeles has had success against Seattle recently does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Seahawks spread on Thursday Night Football.

Seattle is a tough out in prime time. Since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010, the Seahawks are 26-5-1 in night games. In addition, they are 8-1 on Thursday night, having won seven straight games.

Nagel also knows that Los Angeles had four turnovers on Sunday, upping their total to seven over the last two weeks and nine for the season. Only three teams have committed more for the year. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have lost just four turnovers, fewer than all but five NFL teams, and are tied for eighth in turnover margin at plus-two. Seattle is 23-3 since the start of the 2016 season when it wins the turnover battle and 9-16-1 when it doesn't.

