The Green Bay Packers will try to continue their dominance over the Arizona Cardinals when they meet in a key NFC matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Packers (6-1), who have a 2.5-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North, have gone 44-24-4 all-time against Arizona during the regular-season. The Cardinals (7-0), who own a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West standings, have won three in a row over Green Bay. Arizona won the last meeting, 20-17 at Green Bay on Dec. 2, 2018.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Packers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Packers vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

Here are the NFL odds and trends for Cardinals vs. Packers:

Cardinals vs. Packers spread: Arizona -6.5

Cardinals vs. Packers over-under: 50.5 points

Cardinals vs. Packers s money line: Green Bay +230, Arizona -280

GB: Under has hit in Packers' last four games

ARI: Cardinals have covered five in a row

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona has had plenty of recent success against Green Bay, winning three straight and four of the last five. Running back Chase Edmonds is coming off a solid performance against the Houston Texans with 90 yards from scrimmage, including 81 rushing. He has 50 or more yards from scrimmage in six of his seven games this season. For the season, he leads the Cardinals in rushing with 397 yards on 68 attempts (5.8 average).

Also powering Arizona is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has a team-high 33 receptions for 420 yards (12.7 average). He has five explosive plays of 20 or more yards and has converted 25 first downs. He had a season-high seven receptions for 53 yards and his seventh receiving TD of the season against Houston. He also has four total receiving touchdowns in his past three games on Thursday.

Why the Packers can cover

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on fire since a slow start to the season. Rodgers passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns against zero interceptions for a 127.6 rating last week against Washington to become the fourth QB with 70 games with three or more touchdown passes and a 100 or better rating. He has 1,767 passing yards (294.5 per game) and 16 touchdowns and one interception for a 113.6 rating in his past six games on Thursday. He will be looking for his third game in a row on Thursday Night Football with 300 passing yards and multiple touchdown passes.

Defensively, the Packers have gotten a boost from linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. He led the team with 13 tackles and tied his career-high with two forced fumbles last week against Washington. Campbell had 99 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks in 16 games with Arizona in 2020. He is looking for fifth game in a row on the road in 2021 with six or more tackles.

