Thursday Night Football odds, spread: Colts vs. Texans picks, best predictions from expert who's 23-10

The Houston Texans will attempt to rebound from an embarrassing loss when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Houston (6-4) allowed the game's first 34 points last week and went on to suffer a 41-7 setback in Baltimore, its second loss in six contests. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had a difficult afternoon, passing for only 169 yards while throwing an interception, losing a fumble and getting sacked six times. Indianapolis (6-4) ended a two-game skid and claimed first place in the division by recording a 33-13 home victory over Jacksonville on Sunday. The Colts are looking to sweep the season series after defeating Houston, 30-23, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 7, but won't have the NFL's fifth-leading rusher on the field since Marlon Mack is out with a fractured right hand. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds, while the over-under for total points is 46, off a half-point from the opener. Before you make any Texans vs. Colts picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Colts expert, R.J. White, has to say.

The stats guru, whose NFL picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Colts. In fact, he has hit 23 of his last 33 against-the-spread picks involving Indianapolis. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on this AFC South showdown and generated another strong against-the-spread pick for Texans vs. Colts on Thursday Night Football. Go to SportsLine to see it. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Colts vs. Texans spread: Houston -3.5

Colts vs. Texans over-under: 46

Colts vs. Texans money line: Houston -190, Indianapolis +165

IND: Justin Houston has recorded a sack in six straight games

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins leads the AFC with 75 receptions

White knows Watson is likely to bounce back after failing to throw a touchdown pass for just the third time this season. The third-year signal-caller out of Clemson, who was intercepted for just the sixth time this season last Sunday, recorded 12 scoring tosses in a five-game span prior to the loss to the Ravens. However, the Texans will need to provide better protection for Watson, who has been sacked 13 times over his last four contests.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins recorded seven catches against Baltimore, the sixth straight game he has reached that total after doing so just once in his first four contests. He increased his career total to 603 receptions, becoming the second-fastest to reach the plateau at 27 years and 164 days. Houston, which is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games after failing to cover, ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing (140.7 yards) and Carlos Hyde needs 231 yards to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career.

Even so, Houston is no guarantee to cover the Texans vs. Colts spread on Thursday Night Football.

Indianapolis, which ranks fourth in the league in rushing (141.1 yards per game), still poses a threat on the ground without Mack, as Jonathan Williams gained 116 yards on 13 carries in his absence on Sunday. It was a breakout performance by the 25-year-old product of Arkansas, who had rushed 32 times for 95 yards in his first 16 NFL games. The Colts ran for 264 yards against the Jaguars, their highest total in a game since 2004, making life easier for quarterback Jacoby Brissett in his return from a knee injury.

Brissett, who missed one game after getting hurt against Pittsburgh in Week 9, had a touchdown pass on Sunday after failing to throw one in three of his previous four outings and also ran for a score. The Colts, who are perfect against the spread in their last six meetings with AFC South rivals, are just 11th in the league in pass defense (228.8 yards), but haven't allowed a team to net 300 passing yards in a game since Atlanta in Week 3. Indianapolis has registered a total of 16 sacks in its last six contests and allowed an average of 73 rushing yards since Week 5.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Texans spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the NFL expert who's 23-10 in his last 33 picks involving Indianapolis.

