Thursday Night Football odds, spread: Colts vs. Texans picks, predictions from expert who's 23-10

First place in the AFC South will be on the line when the Houston Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium. The Texans (6-4) fell flat in their quest for a third straight victory last Sunday and were thrashed 41-7 in Baltimore. Houston, which was coming off a bye, had won four of five before that dismal performance. Indianapolis (6-4) bounced back from a pair of close setbacks, including one against lowly Miami, to trounce Jacksonville 33-13 and take the division lead. The Colts own first place in the AFC South by virtue of a home win over Houston in Week 7 but will be without leading rusher Marlon Mack, who fractured his right hand versus the Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds, while the over-under for total points is 45.5. Before you make any Texans vs. Colts picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Colts expert, R.J. White, has to say.

In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Colts. In fact, he has hit 23 of his last 33 against-the-spread picks involving Indianapolis.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Colts vs. Texans spread: Houston -3.5

Colts vs. Texans over-under: 45.5

Colts vs. Texans money line: Houston -190, Indianapolis +165

IND: Justin Houston has recorded a sack in six straight games

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins leads the AFC with 75 receptions

White knows that the Texans have won three of their four home games this season, with the lone loss being a six-point setback against Carolina. Houston has shown the ability to bounce back from a defeat this year, answering each of its first three losses with back-to-back victories. The Texans have scored a total of 80 points in their last two contests at NRG Stadium after producing only 23 over their first two.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson also is likely to rebound from a sub-par performance. The rising star, who threw his first interception in three games last week, responded from the previous two outings in which he didn't have a passing touchdown with three- and five-TD efforts. Watson will target DeAndre Hopkins, who has at least seven catches in each of his last six contests.



Indianapolis, which ranks fourth in the league in rushing (141.1 yards per game), still poses a threat on the ground without Mack, as Jonathan Williams gained 116 yards on 13 carries in his absence on Sunday. It was a breakout performance by the 25-year-old product of Arkansas, who had rushed 32 times for 95 yards in his first 16 NFL games. The Colts ran for 264 yards against the Jaguars, their highest total in a game since 2004, making life easier for quarterback Jacoby Brissett in his return from a knee injury.

Brissett, who missed one game after getting hurt against Pittsburgh in Week 9, had a touchdown pass on Sunday after failing to throw one in three of his previous four outings and also ran for a score. The Colts, who are perfect against the spread in their last six meetings with AFC South rivals, are just 11th in the league in pass defense (228.8 yards), but haven't allowed a team to net 300 passing yards in a game since Atlanta in Week 3. Indianapolis has registered a total of 16 sacks in its last six contests and allowed an average of 73 rushing yards since Week 5.



