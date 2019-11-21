Thursday Night Football odds, spread: Colts vs. Texans picks, top predictions from expert who's 23-10

The Indianapolis Colts hope to record an important division win without their top running back when they take on the AFC South-rival Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Marlon Mack, who is fifth in the NFL in rushing with 862 yards, fractured his right hand in Sunday's 33-13 home victory over Jacksonville and underwent surgery the following day, keeping him sidelined indefinitely. Houston (6-4) surrendered first place in the AFC South to Indianapolis after being pounded 41-7 in Baltimore on Sunday. The Texans had won four of their previous five contests, with the only loss in that span being a 30-23 setback at Indianapolis in Week 7. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Houston is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds, while the over-under for total points is 46, down from an open of 46.5. Before you make any Texans vs. Colts picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Colts expert, R.J. White, has to say.

In addition, he has had a particularly keen eye for the Colts. In fact, he has hit 23 of his last 33 against-the-spread picks involving Indianapolis.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Colts vs. Texans spread: Houston -3.5

Colts vs. Texans over-under: 46

Colts vs. Texans money line: Houston -190, Indianapolis +165

IND: Justin Houston has recorded a sack in six straight games

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins leads the AFC with 75 receptions

White knows Watson is likely to bounce back after failing to throw a touchdown pass for just the third time this season. The third-year signal-caller out of Clemson, who was intercepted for just the sixth time this season last Sunday, recorded 12 scoring tosses in a five-game span prior to the loss to the Ravens. However, the Texans will need to provide better protection for Watson, who has been sacked 13 times over his last four contests.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins recorded seven catches against Baltimore, the sixth straight game he has reached that total after doing so just once in his first four contests. He increased his career total to 603 receptions, becoming the second-fastest to reach the plateau at 27 years and 164 days. Houston, which is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games after failing to cover, ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing (140.7 yards) and Carlos Hyde needs 231 yards to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career.

Even so, Houston is no guarantee to cover the Texans vs. Colts spread on Thursday Night Football.

Indianapolis, which is 10-1 against the spread versus teams with a winning record, proved why it ranks in the top five in the league in rushing last week. The Colts gained 264 yards on the ground, their highest total since 2004, and had two 100-yard rushers in a game for the first time since Oct. 6, 1985. Indianapolis' rushing performance was much-needed since quarterback Jacoby Brissett was back in the lineup after missing just one game with a knee injury.

Brissett hopes to duplicate his best effort of the season in the previous meeting between the teams. The fourth-year signal-caller from North Carolina State threw for 326 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, in the Colts' Week 7 triumph over the Texans. Until last week, Indianapolis had a penchant for playing close games, as its first nine contests were decided by seven points or fewer.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Texans spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the NFL expert who's 23-10 in his last 33 picks involving Indianapolis.

