The New Orleans Saints will try to put an end to their four-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in a key NFC matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys (7-4), who are still in the mix for the top seed in the NFL playoff picture, will try to snap a two-game skid of their own. The Saints (5-6), who lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the year with a torn ACL, are tied for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

Kickoff from the Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is a six-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Saints odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5. Before you make any Saints vs. Cowboys picks or TNF predictions, be sure to check out what red-hot SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Hunt has had a lot of success in games involving the Dallas Cowboys. He went 30-20-1 in his last 51 against-the-spread picks in Dallas games, returning $920 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has broken down Cowboys vs. Saints from every angle and just locked in his expert NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his TNF picks. Now, here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Saints:

Cowboys vs. Saints spread: Dallas -6

Cowboys vs. Saints over-under: 46.5 points

Cowboys vs. Saints money line: Dallas -270, New Orleans +220

DAL: Under has hit in four of the last five Cowboys games

NO: Saints are 4-1 against the spread as home underdogs



Why the Cowboys can cover

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is connecting on 69.4 percent of his passes, completing 261 of 376 for 2,932 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times, but has a rating of 104.2. Prescott is just 68 yards shy of his fifth career 3,000-yard passing season. He has completed 75.4 percent of his passes (46-of-61) and has a 95.8 rating in two career starts against New Orleans.

Also helping lead the offense is running back Tony Pollard, who is looking for his fourth game in a row with 65 or more yards from scrimmage. For the season, Pollard has carried 100 times for 531 yards (5.3 average) and one touchdown. He has had three explosive plays of 20 or more yards and has converted 28 first downs.

Why the Saints can cover

Despite the team's offensive struggles, New Orleans wide receiver Marquez Callaway has been a bright spot. Callaway is tied for second on the team with 27 catches for 396 yards (14.7 average) with a team-high and career-high six touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more and converted 19 first downs. Callaway has a touchdown reception in three of his last four games.

Defensively, Demario Davis has been a force and leads the Saints with 76 tackles, including 51 solo. He led the team with 10 tackles last week, his third 10-plus tackle game of 2021. He is one of two players (T.J. Watt) with 10 or more tackles for loss in each of the past five seasons and is looking for his fourth game in a row against Dallas with nine or more tackles. He has recorded three sacks for 16 yards and has four pass breakups.

How to make Cowboys vs. Saints picks

We can tell you that Hunt is leaning under the total in this matchup, but he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side of the Cowboys vs. Saints spread to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Saints vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Cowboys spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who's 30-20 on Dallas picks, and find out.