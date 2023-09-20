The Week 3 NFL schedule begins with Thursday Night Football in Santa Clara, where Levi's Stadium hosts a battle between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are 2-0 to begin the season, and Thursday's tilt marks the home opener for the team in 2023. The Giants are 1-1 after a season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys and a memorable comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 10.-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest 49ers vs. Giants odds.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. He's uniquely dialed into the San Francisco 49ers, with a 17-5 run on his against-the-spread NFL picks involving the Niners.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Niners:

49ers vs. Giants spread: 49ers -10

49ers vs. Giants over/under: 44.5 points

49ers vs. Giants money line: 49ers -550, Giants +410

NYG: Giants are 14-7 against the spread in the last 21 games

SF: 49ers are 14-8 against the spread in the last 22 games

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants came alive in the second half of Week 2, outscoring the Cardinals by a 31-8 margin. New York erased a 21-point deficit in the game, tying the largest comeback in franchise history and setting a new mark since the merger. The Giants did much of that damage on offense, generating 358 total yards and 8.7 yards per play in the second half. New York has also converted 42.9% of third down chances this season, and the Giants have strong offensive marks dating back to 2022.

The Giants committed only 16 turnovers last season, second-fewest in the NFL, and no team threw fewer interceptions (six) than New York. The Giants were also in the top eight of the NFL in first downs (352), rushing yards (2,519), rushing touchdowns (21), yards per carry (4.8), and red zone efficiency (63.3%) in 2022. Giants dual-threat quarterback Daniel Jones made history in Week 2, becoming only the second player since 2000 with at least 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single half. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has a dynamic offense, with a bevy of skill players operating within a sophisticated scheme architected by Kyle Shanahan. The Niners should score efficiently as a result, but San Francisco's defense also brings an impressive pedigree to the table. San Francisco is in the top five of the NFL in allowing only 15.0 points per game so far this season, and opponents are scoring only 1.43 points per drive against the 49ers. The 49ers are also yielding points on only 28.6% of defensive possessions, with San Francisco generating four takeaways, six sacks and 10 tackles for loss in two games.

The 49ers are also elite against the run, giving up only 65.0 yards per game, and that is a key ingredient against New York. The Giants could be without Saquon Barkley (ankle) in this matchup, and New York has only 31 points across two games. No team is averaging fewer points per drive (1.41) or scoring less frequently (22.7% of possessions) than New York so far this season. See which team to pick here.

