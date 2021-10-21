A pair of banged up teams look to get back into the win column when the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos meet on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos (3-3) saw linebacker Alexander Johnson, the team's second-leading tackler, go down with a season-ending torn pectoral muscle injury last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns (3-3), who dropped a 37-14 decision to the Arizona Cardinals, lost quarterback Baker Mayfield to a left shoulder injury and running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb to a calf injuries. All three players have officially been ruled out for Thursday Night Football. The Browns could also be without wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., tight end David Njoku, and starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr., who are all listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a one-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Hunt has had a lot of success in games involving the Cleveland Browns. He went 10-2 in his last 12 against-the-spread NFL picks in Cleveland games, returning $780 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has broken down Browns vs. Broncos from every angle. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Browns:

Broncos vs. Browns spread: Cleveland -1

Broncos vs. Browns over-under: 40.5 points

Broncos vs. Browns money line: Denver +100, Cleveland -120

DEN: Broncos are 11-3 against the spread in their last 14 Thursday games

CLE: Browns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following an ATS loss

Why the Browns can cover

The Browns will be without Mayfield, but they have an experienced backup in veteran Case Keenum, who has 62 career NFL starts on his resume. The 33-year-old was Denver's starter in 2018, but the team went in another direction after one season, so it's safe to say there will be a bit of a revenge factor in play for the former undrafted free agent.

Keenum may be surrounded by a slew of backups on Thursday Night Football, with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt all officially out, and Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) listed as questionable. Fortunately for Cleveland, reserve wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins have both proven to be capable of making big plays at the NFL level, and the bulk of their playmaking defense, led by Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, is expected to take the field.

Why the Broncos can cover

Running back Javonte Williams has been the perfect complement to Melvin Gordon and is second among rookie running backs with 300 yards rushing. He has had three explosive plays of 20 or more yards and one touchdown. He has also converted 15 first downs. In Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, he carried 11 times for 53 yards, including a long of 30 yards. His best game was a 13-carry, 64-yard performance in a Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Also leading the offense is wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who had eight catches for 94 yards and one touchdown last week. He looks for his third game in a row with seven or more catches and 90 or more receiving yards. In his last meeting against the Browns, Sutton had five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Sutton has seen double-digit targets in Denver's last two games and has produced at a Pro Bowl caliber level.

How to make Broncos vs. Browns picks

For Thursday Night Football, Hunt is leaning over the point total, but he also has identified a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

So who wins Browns vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side a must-back?