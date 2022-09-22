Teams looking to get a leg up in the AFC North will clash when the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers (1-1) defeated Cincinnati 23-20 in Week 1 before falling to New England 17-14 last Sunday. The Browns (1-1) held off Carolina 26-24 in the opener before losing 31-30 to the New York Jets in Week 2. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 77-60-1.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 38. Before you make any Steelers vs. Browns bets or TNF predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18, including a 12-6 record over the last five weeks.

In addition, Hunt has gone 11-3 on his last 14 NFL picks involving the Browns, returning $780. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on Steelers vs. Browns and just locked in his picks and TNF predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Hunt's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Steelers spread: Cleveland -4.5

Browns vs. Steelers over/under: 38 points

Browns vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh +175, Cleveland -210

PIT: Steelers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games against AFC North opponents

CLE: Browns are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 Thursday games

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett has completed 40 of 61 passes (65.6 percent) for 376 yards and two touchdowns. He has been intercepted once and owns a rating of 86.5. Brissett played well in the loss to the New York Jets, completing 22 of 27 passes (81.5 percent) for one touchdown and one interception. In six-plus seasons in the league, including four with the Indianapolis Colts, Brissett has completed 60 percent of his passes for 8,118 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Brissett's top target has been wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has 12 receptions for 118 yards (9.8 average) and one touchdown. He has one explosive play of 20 yards and has converted eight first downs. Against the Jets, Cooper made nine receptions for 101 yards and a score. In seven-plus seasons in the NFL, Cooper has 529 receptions for 7,194 yards (13.6 average) and 47 touchdowns.

Why the Steelers can cover

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is looking to cement his spot as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback. Trubisky completed 21 of 33 passes (63.6 percent) for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception last week. As a member of the Chicago Bears, he rushed for a touchdown in his only career start against Cleveland on Dec. 24, 2017. He has five touchdowns, including three passing with no interceptions, in four career starts against AFC North opponents. Trubisky had four touchdowns, including three passing and one rushing, with a 115.5 rating in his last start on Thursday Night Football against Dallas as a member of the Bears on Dec. 5, 2019.

Running back Najee Harris had 89 scrimmage yards, including 40 receiving on five receptions last week. He had a career-high 206 yards from scrimmage yards, including 188 yards rushing, and a rushing touchdown in the last meeting against the Browns. Harris looks for his third game in a row vs. Cleveland with 120 or more yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD. He rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including one rushing, in his only career game on Thursday Night Football, at Minnesota on Dec. 9, 2021.

