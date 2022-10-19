Teams looking to turn their seasons around will battle when the New Orleans Saints meet the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. The Saints (2-4), who are third in the NFC South standings, are coming off a 30-26 loss against Cincinnati on Sunday. The Cardinals (2-4), fourth in the NFC West, were beaten at Seattle 19-9 in Week 6. Despite the subpar records, both teams are just one game out of first place in their respective divisions.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Arizona is a two-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Saints odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

Cardinals vs. Saints spread: Arizona -2

Cardinals vs. Saints over/under: 44.5 points

Cardinals vs. Saints money line: New Orleans +110, Arizona -130

NO: Saints are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss

ARI: Cardinals are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 games in October

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona is led by quarterback Kyler Murray, who rolled up 322 total yards, including 222 passing, last week. It was his second-career game with at least 100 rushing yards. Murray has 2,019 career rushing yards since entering the NFL in 2019 and became the sixth quarterback all-time with at least 2,000 rushing yards in his first four seasons. Murray has two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 100 or higher in two of his three career starts on Thursday Night Football.

Murray's top target was wide receiver Marquise Brown, who had 43 receptions for 485 yards (11.3 average) and three touchdowns this season, but suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury against Seattle. Other players will be forced to step up, including tight end Zach Ertz, who is second on the team with 35 receptions for 299 yards (8.5 average) and two touchdowns. He also has two explosive plays, including a season-high 32 yards. He has 96 yards after the catch and has converted 17 first downs. Arizona will also have receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup for the first time this season after he served a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs in the offseason. See who to back here.

Why the Saints can cover

Running back Alvin Kamara leads New Orleans in rushing, carrying 66 times for 302 yards (4.6 average). He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a 27-yarder, and has converted 13 first downs. Kamara had six catches and 124 scrimmage yards (99 rushing, 25 receiving) last week and has 390 career receptions since entering the NFL in 2017, tied with Christian McCaffrey for the third-most by a running back in his first six career seasons all-time.

New Orleans has some injury concerns at receiver with Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) missing practice early in the week. Chris Olave (concussion), however, isn't on the team's initial injury report, so that appears to be a positive sign for his chance to return to the lineup. Utility player Taysom Hill is also a versatile threat who has rushed for five touchdowns and thrown for another this season. See who to back here.

