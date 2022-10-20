The Arizona Cardinals will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the New Orleans Saints in a key NFC matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals (2-4), who trail NFC West tri-leaders San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle by one game, have lost three of four. The Saints (2-4), who trail NFC South-leading Tampa Bay and Atlanta, both 3-3, have lost four of five. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2019, when the Saints registered a 31-9 win in New Orleans.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Saints odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

Cardinals vs. Saints spread: Arizona -2.5

Cardinals vs. Saints over/under: 43.5 points

Cardinals vs. Saints money line: New Orleans +122, Arizona -145

NO: Saints are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss

ARI: Cardinals are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 games in October

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray is a dual-threat and leads Arizona in passing and rushing. Murray has completed 164 of 252 passes (65.1 percent) for 1,463 yards and six touchdowns. He has been picked off four times and has a rating of 81.8. Rushing-wise, Murray has carried 38 times for 233 yards (6.1 average) and two touchdowns. He has two explosive runs of 20 or more yards, including a long of 42 yards, and converted 14 first downs.

Defensively, safety Budda Baker is the team's top tackler with 45, including 27 solo. He has forced one fumble. Baker will be looking for his sixth game in a row on a Thursday with five or more tackles. In his last game against the Saints, he had 14 tackles and one tackle for loss. Baker's best game was a 13-tackle performance in the season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why the Saints can cover

Running back Alvin Kamara leads New Orleans in rushing, carrying 66 times for 302 yards (4.6 average). He has two explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a 27-yarder, and has converted 13 first downs. Kamara had six catches and 124 scrimmage yards (99 rushing, 25 receiving) last week and has 390 career receptions since entering the NFL in 2017, tied with Christian McCaffrey for the third-most by a running back in his first six career seasons all-time.

New Orleans has some injury concerns at receiver with Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) missing practice early in the week. Chris Olave (concussion), however, isn't on the team's initial injury report, so that appears to be a positive sign for his chance to return to the lineup. Utility player Taysom Hill is also a versatile threat who has rushed for five touchdowns and thrown for another this season.

