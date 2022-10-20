The Arizona Cardinals will try to turn their fortunes around when they host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football in a key NFC matchup. The Cardinals (2-4), who finished second in the NFC West at 11-6 a year ago, are looking to make the postseason for the second consecutive season. The Saints (2-4), who were second in the NFC South at 9-8 in 2021, are trying to make their fifth playoff appearance in the past six seasons after missing them last year. The teams have met 30 times in the regular season through the years with the series tied 15-15.

Cardinals vs. Saints spread: Arizona -2.5

Cardinals vs. Saints over/under: 43.5 points

Cardinals vs. Saints money line: New Orleans +122, Arizona -145

NO: Saints are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss

ARI: Cardinals are 15-5-1 ATS in their last 21 games in October

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona will lean heavily on quarterback Kyler Murray, who leads the team in rushing and passing. Murray has thrown for 1,463 yards and six touchdowns on 164 of 252 passing (65.1 percent). He has also rushed the ball 38 times for 233 yards (6.1 average) and has scored two TDs. He has two runs of 20 yards or more with a season-high 42-yarder, while converting 14 first downs.

Among Murray's top targets is tight end Zach Ertz, who has 35 catches for 299 yards (8.5 average) and two scores, which is second-best on the team. He has two plays of 20 or more yards, including a high of 32. Ertz is coming off a solid performance at Seattle last Sunday with seven receptions for 70 yards. He had eight catches for 75 yards earlier in the year at Las Vegas in a 29-23 overtime win. See who to back here.

Why the Saints can cover

Running back Mark Ingram had 57 yards from scrimmage in the Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He has 75 or more scrimmage yards in three of his four career games against Arizona. Ingram, who is listed as questionable (knee), has played in all six games for New Orleans, rushing 47 times for 190 yards (4.0 average) and one touchdown. He also has seven receptions for 28 yards and one first-down conversion.

Tight end Taysom Hill has also given the Saints offense a spark. He had a receiving touchdown in the last meeting against the Cardinals and is tied for fourth in the NFL with five rushing touchdowns. Hill has carried 26 times for 267 yards (10.3 average) with three big plays, including a season-high of 60 yards. His best game was Oct. 9 against Seattle, when he carried nine times for 112 yards (12.4 average) and three touchdowns. See who to back here.

